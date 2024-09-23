Menu

Consumer

Amazon launches in-garage deliveries for some customers in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2024 4:02 pm
Some Amazon customers in Canada can now start getting their packages delivered to their garage.

The e-commerce giant said the garage drop-offs are now available to Canadians who are enrolled in its Prime service and have a compatible myQ Smart Garage.

Access to the service spans 1,700 cities, towns and neighbourhoods in Canada including in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Winnipeg, Halifax and Ottawa.

Amazon is positioning the Canadian launch as a way to offer shoppers convenience and help protect packages from weather damage and theft.

The company says the service is particularly useful for people receiving costly or fragile goods.

While Amazon will waive fees for customers who choose their delivery date in advance, others will be charged $1.99 per garage drop-off.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

