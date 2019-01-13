34-year-old missing woman from Maidstone found dead from hypothermia

Amanda Michayluk, the missing 34-year-old from Maidstone, Sask., was found dead on Friday in a farmer’s field during a search and rescue operation.

Michayluk and her father were collecting firewood about five kilometres south of Maidstone when their vehicle got stuck in snow on Thursday.

READ MORE: Two men dead in Maidstone, Sask. after what RCMP believe to be more fentanyl overdoses

Maidstone RCMP’s investigation determined Michayluk was attempting to walk home during a snowstorm.

Michayluk got lost while walking through deep snow on a non-maintained grid road in whiteout conditions.

READ MORE: Sask. RCMP lay charges after 2 arrested in stolen vehicle chase

She was found about four kilometres from where she was last seen walking.

Police say it appeared she died from exposure and hypothermia.