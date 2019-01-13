Canada
January 13, 2019 2:16 pm

34-year-old missing woman from Maidstone found dead from hypothermia

By Online Producer  Global News

34-year-old Amanda Michayluk, who went missing on Thursday, was found dead on Friday near Maidstone, Sask.

Amanda Michayluk / Facebook
A A

Amanda Michayluk, the missing 34-year-old from Maidstone, Sask., was found dead on Friday in a farmer’s field during a search and rescue operation.

Michayluk and her father were collecting firewood about five kilometres south of Maidstone when their vehicle got stuck in snow on Thursday.

READ MORE: Two men dead in Maidstone, Sask. after what RCMP believe to be more fentanyl overdoses

Maidstone RCMP’s investigation determined Michayluk was attempting to walk home during a snowstorm.

Michayluk got lost while walking through deep snow on a non-maintained grid road in whiteout conditions.

READ MORE: Sask. RCMP lay charges after 2 arrested in stolen vehicle chase

She was found about four kilometres from where she was last seen walking.

Police say it appeared she died from exposure and hypothermia.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
dead
exposure
Farmer's Field
Grid Road
Hypothermia
Investigation
Maidstone
Maidstone RCMP
Missing
Missing Woman
Snow storm

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.