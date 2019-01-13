34-year-old missing woman from Maidstone found dead from hypothermia
Amanda Michayluk, the missing 34-year-old from Maidstone, Sask., was found dead on Friday in a farmer’s field during a search and rescue operation.
Michayluk and her father were collecting firewood about five kilometres south of Maidstone when their vehicle got stuck in snow on Thursday.
Maidstone RCMP’s investigation determined Michayluk was attempting to walk home during a snowstorm.
Michayluk got lost while walking through deep snow on a non-maintained grid road in whiteout conditions.
She was found about four kilometres from where she was last seen walking.
Police say it appeared she died from exposure and hypothermia.
