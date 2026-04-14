Katy Perry calls Ruby Rose’s allegations of sexual assault ‘reckless lies’

Send this page to someone via email

Katy Perry is denying the sexual assault claims made by actor Ruby Rose, who accused the pop star of assaulting her at a nightclub in Australia nearly 20 years ago.

In a statement shared with the Los Angeles Times on Monday, a representative for Perry said the allegations that Rose shared on social media “are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.”

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” Perry’s rep said.

0:33 Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry check out Bieber set at Coachella

On Sunday, Rose took to Threads to accuse Perry of sexually assaulting her 20 years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Rose publicly shared her allegations against Perry while commenting on Complex’s social media post about Perry attending Coachella with Justin Trudeau. The post made reference to Perry’s comment about Justin Bieber having YouTube Premium while he played a number of music videos and clips during his headlining set on Saturday, so that the crowd wouldn’t have to watch ads during his performance.

“Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s**t what she thinks,” the Orange is the New Black actor wrote.

A screenshot of Ruby Rose’s Threads post. @RubyRose/Threads

“I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me,” Rose wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Rose claimed that she “told the story publicly” but “changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story'” because she “didn’t know how else to handle it.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She also alleged that Perry “agreed to help me get my U.S. visa.”

“So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by.. everyone,” Rose claimed.

A screenshot of Ruby Rose’s Threads post. @RubyRose/Threads

A fan responded to Rose and referenced Perry’s 2008 hit song I Kissed a Girl, writing, “She kissed a girl and you didn’t like it?”

“She didn’t kiss me. She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her … not interested in filing a [police] report over this, not when I haven’t even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men,” Rose wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“But she is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing. The psychological manipulation was strong with that one.”

In a later post, Rose said she “just left the police station.”

Rose shared an update on Monday, writing, “As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or individuals involved.”

“It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I am not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief,” Rose continued.

“I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much.”

A representative for Rose did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Global News on Monday.

2:52 Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau go viral after being spotted at Coachella

Perry was previously accused of sexual misconduct in 2019 by a model who starred in her 2010 music video for her song Teenage Dream.

Story continues below advertisement

Josh Kloss accused the singer of exposing him at a roller skating rink.

“It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush,” he wrote about the interaction.

“But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

He claimed that Perry’s representatives prevented him from speaking about his experience working with the singer.

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse,” Kloss wrote. “But females with power are just as disgusting.”

Perry addressed the claims of sexual misconduct made against her in an interview with the Guardian in August 2020.

“We live in a world where anyone can say anything,” she said. “I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’ but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is.”

Perry said she has not previously responded to the allegations because she didn’t want to “add to the noise.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t comment on all the things that are said about me because if I chase that dragon, it would be about true and false-ing my whole life. It’s distracting from the real movement,” she added, referencing the #MeToo movement.