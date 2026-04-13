Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau go viral after being spotted at Coachella

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Photos of Canada’s former prime minister Justin Trudeau and his pop star girlfriend Katy Perry at Coachella — the music and arts festival in the California desert — are making the rounds online, thanks to the once-politician ditching his usual statesmanlike attire for jeans and a backwards hat.

The internet was quick to react to a series of images and videos shared by the California Gurls singer, which included a clip of the pair enjoying Justin Bieber’s headlining performance, alongside the caption “heat checkin’ these chickens,” a reference to a lyric from the Stratford, Ont.-born artist’s song Speed Demon, among other pictures of the two soaking in the festival.

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But it seemed to be the former prime minister’s frat boyish appearance that caught people’s attention. Some X users highlighted the contrast between Trudeau’s clothing choices and his former role as prime minister. In one side-by-side, a person compared the couple’s formal appearance in Davos, Switzerland in January with their casual curbside manner in the California desert.”Get a man who can take you to the world’s economic forum and Coachella,” the post said.

get a man who can take you to the world's economic forum and coachella pic.twitter.com/sqCkzWJJZM — nat (@snookplaza) April 12, 2026

“Get a man who can take you to the world’s economic forum and Coachella,” the post said.

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