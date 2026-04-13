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Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau go viral after being spotted at Coachella

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 10:44 am
2 min read
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his girlfriend, Katy Perry attend Coachella in Indio, Calif., in April 2026. View image in full screen
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his girlfriend, Katy Perry attend Coachella in Indio, Calif., in April 2026. Katy Perry/ Instagram
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Photos of Canada’s former prime minister Justin Trudeau and his pop star girlfriend Katy Perry at Coachella — the music and arts festival in the California desert — are making the rounds online, thanks to the once-politician ditching his usual statesmanlike attire for jeans and a backwards hat.

The internet was quick to react to a series of images and videos shared by the California Gurls singer, which included a clip of the pair enjoying Justin Bieber’s headlining performance, alongside the caption “heat checkin’ these chickens,” a reference to a lyric from the Stratford, Ont.-born artist’s song Speed Demon, among other pictures of the two soaking in the festival.

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But it seemed to be the former prime minister’s frat boyish appearance that caught people’s attention. Some X users highlighted the contrast between Trudeau’s clothing choices and his former role as prime minister. In one side-by-side, a person compared the couple’s formal appearance in Davos, Switzerland in January with their casual curbside manner in the California desert.”Get a man who can take you to the world’s economic forum and Coachella,” the post said.

“Get a man who can take you to the world’s economic forum and Coachella,” the post said.

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Another person noted that just over a year ago, Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal party, describing the shift from prime minister to backward hat-wearing boyfriend of a pop star as “wild.””He’s dating an astronaut,” another user commented, in reference to Perry’s 10-minute jaunt into space aboard the Blue Origin last April.https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/2043345589442842784Not all were perturbed by the difference. “Trudeau is fully embracing the normal guy era. I wouldn’t say it’s that’s so wild,” one X user wrote.”Love it for him. I love it when people choose their happiness over everything,” another person said on X.

This is not the first time Perry has shared glimpses into her life with Trudeau online. Over the Christmas holidays, she posted a picture of the two hanging out by a lake at sunset and previously shared videos of the pair trying sushi in Japan and selfies of them making silly faces.

The pop superstar and the former Canadian prime minister made their romance public for the first time in October 2025, leaving Crazy Horse Paris hand in hand after rumours began to swirl in July when the pair were spotted enjoying a meal together at upscale eatery Le Violon in Montreal’s Le Plateau neighbourhood.

Perry and Trudeau were first seen in public almost two years after Trudeau and his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, split, and about a month after Perry announced that she and actor Orlando Bloom had called off their engagement after almost a decade together.

Click to play video: 'Katy Perry hard launches romance with Justin Trudeau on IG'
Katy Perry hard launches romance with Justin Trudeau on IG

Trudeau and his ex-wife have three children: Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

Perry and Bloom share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy.

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