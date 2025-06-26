Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split: Couple ends engagement after 6 years

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 4:09 pm
1 min read
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. View image in full screen
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on Sept. 11, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. Taylor Hill / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are going their separate ways — again — after almost a decade together, People magazine confirmed on Thursday.

The couple first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016 over In-N-Out burgers, but have had an on-again, off-again relationship for the past nine years.

“We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together,” the Firework singer recalled during an episode of American Idol.

“So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs, and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger.'”

The couple announced their relationship on Instagram a few months later, but split in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Perry, 40, spoke about it with candour during an interview on Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, while Bloom said the pair remained friends.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re friends, it’s good,” Bloom said in April 2017. “We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us.”

Then, in 2018, the pair made an official appearance as a couple once again, this time at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo, in Monaco.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Dave Benett / Getty Images
Trending Now

The pair got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy, in August 2020, but they were forced to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither party has commented publicly on the breakup.

Bloom, 48, shares a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The couple separated in 2013 after three years of marriage.

Perry was previously married to actor-comedian Russell Brand.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices