Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split: Couple ends engagement after 6 years

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are going their separate ways — again — after almost a decade together, People magazine confirmed on Thursday.

The couple first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016 over In-N-Out burgers, but have had an on-again, off-again relationship for the past nine years.

“We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together,” the Firework singer recalled during an episode of American Idol.

“So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs, and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger.'”

The couple announced their relationship on Instagram a few months later, but split in 2017.

Perry, 40, spoke about it with candour during an interview on Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, while Bloom said the pair remained friends.

“We’re friends, it’s good,” Bloom said in April 2017. “We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us.”

Then, in 2018, the pair made an official appearance as a couple once again, this time at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo, in Monaco.

The pair got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy, in August 2020, but they were forced to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither party has commented publicly on the breakup.

Bloom, 48, shares a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The couple separated in 2013 after three years of marriage.

Perry was previously married to actor-comedian Russell Brand.