Canada

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announce separation

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 12:26 pm
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau View image in full screen
Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London. The Trudeau's have announced they are parting ways. CP Photos
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating.

Trudeau announced Wednesday that he and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who have been married for 18 years, have decided to split up.

“Sophie and I would like to share that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Trudeau wrote in a short statement.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.”

The Prime Minsiter’s Office released a statement saying the two have signed a “legal separation agreement” and “have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward.”

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment,” the statement read.

“Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.”

The statement added that the family will vacation together beginning next week.

“For the well-being of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Grégoire Trudeau, a former television reporter, married Trudeau in 2005. They have three children.

Speaking to Maclean’s magazine in 2005, Trudeau said that he and Grégoire Trudeau began dating after they co-hosted the Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix ball, a fundraiser for a children’s foundation.

“We laughed, we joked and there was a definite chemistry between us,” Trudeau told the magazine.

The two were married in May 2005 at Montreal’s Sainte-Madeleine d’Outremont church, in a ceremony that attracted a lot of buzz for a then pre-politics Trudeau.

Since Trudeau came to power in 2015, Grégoire Trudeau has largely avoided the limelight, though she was routinely a presence on the campaign trails. Speaking to Global News in 2015, Grégoire Trudeau said that “no marriage is easy,” and that she was “almost kind of proud of the fact that we’ve had hardship.”

“We want authenticity. We want truth. We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we’re both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can,” Grégoire Trudeau said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

