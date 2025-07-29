Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spotted sharing a meal in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Pop superstar Katy Perry carved out time for a dinner date during her time on tour in Montreal — and her dining partner was none other than former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The pair were spotted enjoying a meal together Monday night at upscale eatery Le Violon in the city’s Le Plateau neighbourhood. TMZ was the first to report the sighting, sharing photos of the duo leaning over the table while in conversation.

View image in full screen Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen dining together in Montreal. TMZ

Le Violon, recently named Canada’s Best New Restaurant, confirmed the outing to Global News, saying Trudeau and Perry arrived at the restaurant during regular service hours and “were seated like any other guests, alongside other patrons.”

Story continues below advertisement

The restaurant said the pair were “very warm, friendly, and gracious to our team,” and that they stopped by the kitchen with a personal thank you for the staff.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While there, Perry and Trudeau enjoyed the chef’s menu, including tuna and tomatoes, beef tartare, lobster and asparagus, gnocchi and lamb.

Perry, as part of her Lifetimes tour, is slated to perform in Ottawa Tuesday, before returning to Montreal for a show Wednesday and continuing on to a performance in Quebec City on Friday.

The nature of their dinner date is unclear, and it’s not known if Trudeau has plans to see Perry perform.

Story continues below advertisement

The singer’s dinner with Trudeau comes just weeks after a July 4 statement confirmed the end of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, separated in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.