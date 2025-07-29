Menu

Entertainment

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spotted sharing a meal in Montreal

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 29, 2025 3:28 pm
1 min read
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted sharing a meal in Montreal. View image in full screen
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted sharing a meal in Montreal. Getty Images
Pop superstar Katy Perry carved out time for a dinner date during her time on tour in Montreal — and her dining partner was none other than former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The pair were spotted enjoying a meal together Monday night at upscale eatery Le Violon in the city’s Le Plateau neighbourhood. TMZ was the first to report the sighting, sharing photos of the duo leaning over the table while in conversation.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen dining together in Montreal. View image in full screen
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen dining together in Montreal. TMZ

Le Violon, recently named Canada’s Best New Restaurant, confirmed the outing to Global News, saying Trudeau and Perry arrived at the restaurant during regular service hours and “were seated like any other guests, alongside other patrons.”

The restaurant said the pair were “very warm, friendly, and gracious to our team,” and that they stopped by the kitchen with a personal thank you for the staff.

While there, Perry and Trudeau enjoyed the chef’s menu, including tuna and tomatoes, beef tartare, lobster and asparagus, gnocchi and lamb.

Perry, as part of her Lifetimes tour, is slated to perform in Ottawa Tuesday, before returning to Montreal for a show Wednesday and continuing on to a performance in Quebec City on Friday.

The nature of their dinner date is unclear, and it’s not known if Trudeau has plans to see Perry perform.

The singer’s dinner with Trudeau comes just weeks after a July 4 statement confirmed the end of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, separated in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Click to play video: 'After the Fireworks: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom end their 9-year relationship'
After the Fireworks: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom end their 9-year relationship
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

