Katy Perry’s ‘Lifetimes’ tour coming to Canada this summer

Pop music singer Katy Perry has already announced dates for two legs of her upcoming “Lifetimes” tour and on Monday she used a recognizable Canadian sparkling water brand in a video posted to social media to reveal she will be coming to the Great White North this summer.

“OK guys, what leg of the tour do you think we’re going to announce next?” the American musician asked in a video posted to Perry’s X account.

The singer, who appeared to be lying on a kitchen counter, then pulled at a bottle of Clearly Canadian water and put it in view of her camera.

“Clearly Canadian — the Canadian leg is coming up.”

Perry’s website shows she is scheduled to perform in seven Canadian cities in late July and early August: Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

Perry, known for hit songs like “I Kissed a Girl,” “Hot n Cold” and “Roar” has sold tens of millions of albums in her career. Earlier this year, she released the album 143 which features appearances by 21 Savage and Kim Petras.

Perry performed at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards in September, where she also accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She was handed the lifetime achievement award by her partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

Perry’s “Lifetimes” tour begins on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City.

For more information on Perry’s upcoming tour dates, you can visit her website here.

–With files from The Associated Press