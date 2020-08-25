The Morning Show August 25 2020 10:47am 13:58 Exclusive interview with pop superstar Katy Perry Carolyn MacKenzie and Cheryl Hickey chat with Katy Perry about her latest single ‘Smile’ and her other reason to smile, as she prepares herself for motherhood. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7296797/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7296797/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?