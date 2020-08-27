Katy Perry gives birth to 1st child with Orlando Bloom

Send this page to someone via email

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are officially parents to a newborn baby girl.

First announced by humanitarian agency UNICEF — both Perry and Bloom are Goodwill Ambassadors with the organization — the world was introduced to Daisy Dove Bloom via Instagram.

The accompanying image shows both Perry and Bloom’s hands as they touch their daughter’s. The pair released a statement through UNICEF’s post.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” it reads. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

“Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀

“Gratefully-Katy & Orlando.”

Smile, Perry’s fifth major-label album, will be released Friday. The 35-year-old said in a recent interview with The Associated Press that she’s finding her smile again after a few years of pain.

“I went through a reckoning of self and really re-prioritized what was important and my association with validation, or my relationship with validation,” she said.

The baby is Perry’s first. Bloom and his former wife, Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011. Perry and Bloom have been engaged since February 2019.

— With files from The Associated Press