Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Katy Perry gives birth to 1st child with Orlando Bloom

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Exclusive interview with pop superstar Katy Perry
Carolyn MacKenzie and Cheryl Hickey chat with Katy Perry about her latest single ‘Smile’ and her preparation for motherhood.

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are officially parents to a newborn baby girl.

First announced by humanitarian agency UNICEF — both Perry and Bloom are Goodwill Ambassadors with the organization — the world was introduced to Daisy Dove Bloom via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on

The accompanying image shows both Perry and Bloom’s hands as they touch their daughter’s. The pair released a statement through UNICEF’s post.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” it reads. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

“Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.

Trending Stories

Read more: Actor Lori Loughlin receives 2-month jail sentence in college admissions scandal

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀

“Gratefully-Katy & Orlando.”

Smile, Perry’s fifth major-label album, will be released Friday. The 35-year-old said in a recent interview with The Associated Press that she’s finding her smile again after a few years of pain.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Tenet’ review — Christopher Nolan movie twists time in dense thriller

“I went through a reckoning of self and really re-prioritized what was important and my association with validation, or my relationship with validation,” she said.

The baby is Perry’s first. Bloom and his former wife, Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011. Perry and Bloom have been engaged since February 2019.

With files from The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Katy PerryKaty Perry babykaty perry orlando bloomorlando bloom katy perrydaisy bloomdaisy dove bloomkaty perry daughterkaty perry gives birthkaty perry newborn
Flyers
More weekly flyers