Katy Perry accused of sexual misconduct by ‘Teenage Dream’ video co-star

A model who starred in Katy Perry’s 2010 music video for her song Teenage Dream is accusing the singer of sexual misconduct.

In an Instagram post, Josh Kloss accused the 34-year-old singer of exposing him at a roller skating rink.

“It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush,” he wrote about the interaction.

Kloss continued: “But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

The 38-year-old model also detailed his work history with Perry, remembering an experience on set of a music video where the singer described kissing him as “gross.”

He said that Perry’s representatives prevented him from speaking about his experience working with the singer.

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse,” Kloss wrote. “But females with power are just as disgusting.”

“So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done,” Kloss concluded his post.

(WARNING: This post contains explicit language.)

In another post, Kloss shared screenshots of emails which were allegedly from Perry’s representatives.

The screenshots were an attempt to highlight the way Perry’s representatives allegedly controlled the actor’s comments on working with the singer.

“I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her ‘image.’ I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you when you are censored to protect someone else’s image,” Kloss wrote. “But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people.”

“Then you are shocked and you block it out because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender.”

Kloss went on to write that he was opening up about the situation now to “increase and enlighten everyone.”

“I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the “teenage dream” image.”

“And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing ‘How was Katy Perry?'” the model concluded his post.

Kloss also posted a photo of him working with Kim Kardashian and wrote: “For the strong youth defending their queen on here. I commend your heart behind your comments, which seeks to protect someone you idolize.”

“Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner these are two women in a lot more power than Katy, AND TREATED me with RESPECT! perhaps you should give them your loyalty.”

This isn’t the first time Perry has been accused of making someone feel uncomfortable.

In March 2018, Benjamin Glaze went on singing competition American Idol in the hopes of scoring a spot on the reality show. Instead, the then-19-year-old got a kiss on the lips — his first kiss ever — by judge Perry.

Glaze spoke to The New York Times and admitted to the publication that he found the kiss “uncomfortable.”

He never consented to the kiss from Perry, and said he would’ve refused had the famous singer asked permission in the first place.

“I wanted to save it for my first relationship,” he said. “I wanted it to be special. Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said ‘no.’”

“I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’” he continued. “But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special.”

For clarification, he also added that he didn’t feel sexually harassed by Perry in the audition. Glaze told the publication that he’s not counting Perry’s unwanted kiss as his first kiss anyway.

“It was lip contact vs. a romantic situation with someone you care about,” he said. “That’s what a real first kiss is.”

Perry and her representatives have not commented on Kloss’ accusations of sexual misconduct as of this writing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.