Priyanka Chopra confronted by Pakistani woman: ‘You’re a hypocrite’

A Pakistani woman confronted Priyanka Chopra at BeautyCon in Los Angeles on the weekend for a tweet the actress posted in February.

As Chopra, 37, was taking questions during a panel discussion on Saturday at the beauty event, Ayesha Malik was passed the microphone and called out the Bollywood actress for her tweet, which came after India announced it had launched airstrikes in Pakistani territory in February.

“It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite,” Malik said, making reference to the tweet from Feb. 26 in which Chopra wrote: “Jai Hind (Victory to India) #IndianArmedForces.”

“You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this …As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business,” Malik said before her microphone was taken away by security.

“Whenever you’re don’t venting”. Sorry, didn’t realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was “venting” pic.twitter.com/OqCLgjDNa1 — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

“I hear you,” Chopra said in response to Malik, who was yelling after her microphone was taken away so the actress could hear her.

“Whenever you’re done venting … got it, done? OK, cool,” Chopra said to Malik.

“So, I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India, and war is not something that I am really fond of but I am patriotic,” Chopra said. “So I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me, but I think that all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well.”

“The way you came at me right now?” Chopra said. “Girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love. Don’t yell. Don’t embarrass yourself. But we all walk that middle ground, but thank you for your enthusiasm and your question and your voice.”

Malik took to Twitter later to address the exchange after she confronted the actress for her tweet during the conflict between India and Pakistan.

“Hi, I’m the girl that ‘yelled’ at Priyanka Chopra,” she wrote. “It was hard listening to her say, ‘we should be neighbours and love each other’ — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor [sic] for nuclear war.”

Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

“’Whenever you’re don’t [sic] venting’. Sorry, didn’t realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was ‘venting,’” she wrote.

“It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was,” Malik continued in another tweet. “She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the ‘bad guy’ — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible.”

It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

India and Pakistan have been in conflict for many decades over Kashmir, a territory claimed by both countries.

Chopra has yet to publicly respond to the encounter with Malik, and she’s received heavy criticism on social media after the exchange was posted online.

Priyanka Chopra is incredibly condescending & arrogant: “girl, don’t yell, don’t embarrass yourself”. Also, imagine responding with “I have Pakistani friends” after being asked about supporting war between the two nuclear powers. pic.twitter.com/bLk8005dK6 — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) August 12, 2019

Priyanka Chopra being a UN ambassador is a JOKE. She doesn’t deserve that authority. She ridiculed the Pakistani woman who had the courage to speak aloud and instead of replying with respect, Chopra says “are you done venting?” VENTING. Revoke her of this position. — s 🍞 (@s190_) August 12, 2019

She said "thanks girls" which was basically a power show just to make her feel validated.

She didn't even give a genuine answer to that question and went on further mock the girl in order to discredit her by asking her not to embarrass herself.#PriyankaChopra — Arya Suresh (@thecuriouself) August 12, 2019

Priyanka Chopra did a total “I can’t be racist, I have black friends.” (Desi version) — Priyanka Paul (@artwhoring) August 12, 2019

Priyanka Chopra at BeautyCon: Women should empower one another #sisterhood Also Priyanka: watches a girl's mic being snatched by security and does nothing, then proceeds to talk down to her in the most catty, condescending tone. pic.twitter.com/TwUPNMKgd5 — Anum R. Chagani (@Anumero_1) August 12, 2019

Priyanka Chopra, an extremely powerful woman who claims to be all about empowerment, trying to shut up another brown woman who’s rightfully upset AIN’T IT. I’m upset I supported her for so long. — sai (@Saisailu97) August 11, 2019

For decades, a separatist movement has fought Indian rule in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

Some 70,000 people have died in clashes between militants, civilian protesters and Indian security forces since 1989. Most Kashmiris want either independence or a merger with Pakistan, which is India’s rival.

Global News has reached out to Malik for comment but has not heard back as of this writing.

—With files from the Associated Press