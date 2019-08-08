‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Caelynn Miller-Keyes responds to leaked text messages

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has spoken out one day after her private conversations with Bachelor in Paradise cast member Blake Horstmann were posted on social media.

Earlier this week, Horstmann attempted to prove he wasn’t who Bachelor Nation was making him out to be after the show’s latest episode revealed a love triangle between him, Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman.

Horstmann, 30, had posted the text messages because he “wanted to take time to address what is being portrayed in the episodes.”

Miller-Keyes, 24, took to Instagram Wednesday to say that “things got taken out of context” and that she wasn’t going to deny her conversations with Horstmann.

“Here we go,” she began in a lengthy Instagram post. “I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place… A large part of the story is missing.

“The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the 5 am text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship.”

The 24-year-old model said she was taking “ownership” for what she said during Tuesday night’s episode.

Upon entering the villa, Miller-Keyes opened up to host Chris Harrison about her fling with Horstmann and accused him of ghosting her.

She said she didn’t reveal the information to the other women in the villa because she alleged Horstmann had sworn her to secrecy.

“I take ownership for what I said on the beach. I was upset and I let my emotions control my words.”

She said she “did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character.”

“I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face,” she wrote. “It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified that our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trust and consider a friend nonetheless.

“It’s clear to me that Blake and I had different ideas of what our ‘relationship’ was.”

She explained that they had started talking months before the Stagecoach music festival and “FaceTimed everyday [sic] and talked about potentially skipping paradise to be together.”

“When he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking. It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page,” she wrote.

Horstmann apologized for having sex with Miller-Keyes and Schulman on different nights at this year’s Stagecoach country music festival in April, which takes place over the course of three days.

Miller-Keyes addressed the backlash she’s been receiving since Horstmann posted their private conversation on his Instagram Stories.

“What infuriates me the most is that I’m being trolled for having sex because of what I’ve been through,” she said, making reference to the time she openly shared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor that she had been raped in college.

“I want to be very clear that I am not looking for sympathy,” she said. “I took the necessary steps to move on and heal, but I will not be abstinent for the rest of my life because of it.

“This is a complicated situation considering it’s not only on TV, but has taken a life of its own on the Internet. This could’ve been over after last night’s episode, but since it’s now all over Instagram, I felt like it was imperative to share my truth.

“We all have our own perception of how different situations unfold and there are many sides to this story.”

“I hope that we can all move forward and support one another, rather than tear each other down. I have moved on and I am excited to continue to share the rest of my journey with you all,” she concluded.

Horstmann denied Miller-Keyes’ claims about them being in a relationship.

“I NEVER ‘sweet talked’ her at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn,” he wrote on Instagram.

Horstmann said he “never expected to have to do something like this, but after finally seeing the episodes, I feel like I have no other choice but to release the text exchanges between her and myself.”

In a series of screenshots, it appears Horstmann told Miller-Keyes not to come over during the Stagecoach music festival, to which she responded: “Dude. It’s fine. Chill it’ll be good. Come on, loosen up. Let’s just have a good time, man.”

She then wrote: “I just ordered an Uber.”

“We can cuddle but no sex lol,” Horstmann wrote, to which Miller-Keyes responded: “Yes sex. Only sex. No cuddling.”

The text message exchange later reads: “If I come over, it’s strictly for sex. Nothing more, nothing less. I’m just trying to be honest.”

Horstmann also shared a text message exchange that happened between the pair one week before filming Bachelor in Paradise.

“Dude, I’m freaking out,” Miller-Keyes texted Horstmann, who also admitted that he was scared and thinking about pulling out of filming the show.

The pair appears to discuss an unspecified event that worries both of them.

“We f—ed up so bad,” Horstmann wrote.

“If we play it off as not being a big deal, then it’s not. Everyone hooks up in this world,” the response reads.

Another text message appears to show Horstmann checking in on Miller-Keyes.

“How you doing? Just wanted to check in,” he wrote.

“I’m good,” Miller-Keyes said. “Better. Everything is goooood.”

Horstmann has since deleted the screenshots from his Instagram Stories.

The Bachelorette alum asked his followers to “please stop attacking” Miller-Keyes for sharing her side of the story on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I am going to delete the text messages. I never wanted Caelynn to get attacked like this. Please stop attacking her,” he wrote.