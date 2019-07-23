‘Bachelorette: The Men Tell All’ reaches high drama as Luke P. gets grilled

NOTE: This article contains graphic that some readers may find offensive. Please read at your own discretion.

On Monday night’s two-hour Men Tell All special, The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown had to come face-to-face with all the men she sent home from previous weeks in the dating competition show.

The most notable guest of the evening was Luke Parker, who Brown sent home during last Monday’s episode after he told the 24-year-old former beauty pageant titleholder that he wanted her to refrain from having sex with the remaining contestants.

“I just want to make sure that you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” he said on the show. “I totally have all the trust in the world in you, but at the same time, I just want to make sure we’re on the same page. Like, if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home, 100 per cent.”

His comments made Brown angry.

“My husband would never say what you’ve said to me,” she said. “I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me. From, obviously, how you feel, me f–king in a windmill, you probably want to leave.”

After she sent Parker home last Monday, she said she was “hit right in the face with what everybody else was saying.”

“I was like, ‘I now can relate’ and I sent Luke home. The other guys have no idea … I have no regrets. I feel like f–k that guy and not an ounce of me misses him, wants him in my life or will question my decisions. I’m so glad Luke is finally gone and I never have to see him again,” she said in a confessional.

Parker returned to the rose ceremony after his elimination to try and win Brown back — but she was not having it and moved the podium of roses past him.

On his way to interrupt her rose ceremony, Parker said: “Hannah thought after sending me in the van that there’s no way I’d want to be with her anymore after the last thing she told me. She’s sadly mistaken.”

“She doesn’t realize I still love her and that I’m not through,” he said. “This isn’t over for me yet. I couldn’t go home without talking to her again and sharing my heart with her and getting a few things off my chest. She has never told me that she loves me, but I know she loves me. I know without a shadow of a doubt she still has feelings for me. I believe she’s making a big mistake and I’m going to tell her that. She doesn’t know it yet, but I’m on my way and I’m coming. I want to prove to her how serious I am about this.”

Parker showed the camera a diamond ring in his pocket.

When he arrived at the rose ceremony, Brown said: “Why are you here?”

He asked if they could talk, and she said: “No.”

Parker said he was not leaving until he got closure.

“Yeah, you will leave,” Brown said. “Because I’ve already sent you home.”

After Parker continued to plead with her to have a conversation, Brown said: “This is not about your heart! F–k! Leave! I’m so tired. You’re so narcissistic. It’s my this, my that. This is not about your heart. I’m sorry that your heart is broken, but you’ve already broken my heart like 15 times through all of this by me trying to make this work.”

During the Men Tell All special, Parker was in the hot seat for the majority of the episode.

“I don’t get to see anything that happens with Hannah on the other dates,” he said at one point. “I don’t get to see her straddle or mount or swap saliva with other guys. That’s not easy, and I wouldn’t want someone that I’m literally getting fitted for a suit to propose in and I’m finding out that the night before my one-on-one time with her she’s having sex. And that’s not something I want in a future wife.”

He admitted that he was arrogant but he didn’t agree with Brown that he was a “narcissist.”

Every time host Chris Harrison asked Parker a question, he would take a long time to answer.

“If I could go back, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Parker said, followed by a commercial break during which he walked back on his statement and said: “Obviously, if I could go back I would change a lot.”

The audience was not pleased when Parker said he was on a “rescue mission” for Brown throughout the entire season.

Devin Harris came onto the stage unannounced at that point after watching from backstage and said: “My blood has been boiling.”

“There are men who want a strong, independent woman,” Harris said to Parker. “And there are men who want a woman they can control. I feel, right now, that you are the man that wants to control a woman so you can feel better about yourself. I’m sorry, but that’s not a man.”

Parker responded: “The last thing that I want and the last thing I’ll ever do is control a woman… Although a man is supposed to lead and guide a woman in a relationship.”

When the rest of the castoffs joined from backstage, they all had things to say about Parker.

Mike Johnson said Luke has learned nothing and called him a “narcissist” and a “misogynist.”

“I’m going to be honest,” Johnson, 31, said. “I feel that Luke hasn’t learned a thing whatsoever. I think that you are a narcissistic, cantankerous misogynist. I think that you are beyond cocky to the point to where you don’t care what no one else says. I feel that you were not fighting for her… You were fighting over her. I think your future wife is going to be a prisoner of you if you don’t learn how to change.”

Connor Saeli called Parker “a liar, manipulator, controlling, and you honestly are a psychopath.”

“I was the only one to actually give you a chance in Scotland and hear you out and hear your story,” Saeli, 25 said. “And I remember right after our conversation that we had, you went and said the complete opposite thing to the group and so, you know, honestly, I wish I’d said this early to you, but f–k you, man.”

Parker said he was “immature” and “acted out of my own character.”

“I hope you guys can support me as I work on these things and forgive me,” Parker added.

“It’s 2019, man; you’ve got to wake up,” Dylan Barbour said. “You can’t talk to a woman like that.”

Parker continued to apologize, saying: “I’m sincerely sorry about how it played out and I hope you guys can forgive me.”

After Brown joined the men on stage, she immediately thanked them for sticking by her even when she made bad decisions.

Harrison gave Parker a chance to apologize to Brown. He apologized for making the process “so difficult” but thanked her for teaching him how to open up more to people.

“I appreciate those words…I do hope you [learned from this],” she replied, “but I think that there’s a lot of fruit that needs to be grown from you.”

Brown shared that she felt her faith was used against her.

“The basis of what I believe is love and loving others and not shaming,” she said, adding: “I’m so over being slut-shamed and being [made to feel like] that makes me not a woman of faith.”

When Garrett Powell asked if he could have done anything to make Brown dump Parker, she said she had no regrets.

“Unfortunately, a lot of women can relate to being in toxic relationships,” she explained.

Brown apologized to Bachelor Nation for “this whole thing with Luke.”

“Bachelor Nation, I’m sorry. I’m sorry for this whole thing with Luke and him just being on our television screens for so long,” she said. “Way longer than really any of us ever desired. It’s my fault. A lot his, but I did it. I was there. I’m sorry. I’m tired of talking about him… The Luke P. show is cancelled. We will not renew the season. My apologies and God bless the United States of America. Roll tide.”

Many Bachelorette fans took to Twitter to discuss the Men Tell All special.

HANNAH POINTING OUT TOXIC RELATIONSHIPS ON NATIONAL TV 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 #TheBachelorette — hannah b stan (@dddrop_the_lace) July 23, 2019

Luke P: I want an independent woman. I will never control a woman. Also Luke P: A man is supposed to lead and guide a woman in a relationship Lol. K bro. #thebachelorette — Meg (@Meggie1188) July 23, 2019

luke: i never judged her also luke: but i don’t get to see her STRADDLE or MOUNT or SWAP SALIVA with other guys also luke: if i could go back i wouldn’t change a thing#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0PzyqY1KzJ — b (@briyetti) July 23, 2019

“The only one she needed to be rescued from was YOU.” Devin EARNING that ticket to Paradise. Also now I’ll remember his name. #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/7Zhd66FN9t — Ashley🌹 (@AshWatchingTV) July 23, 2019

No one:

Certainly not Hannah:

Literally nobody in the entire world:

Luke: *shows up to the rose ceremony with a ring* 🙄 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/C4oaevKjK3 — Bianca Caresosa (@BiancaCaresosa) July 23, 2019

Me when I saw Luke P on his way back with an engagement ring #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/MehjVOuFgM — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 23, 2019

If Mike isn’t the next Bachelor I’m probably done with this show for good #TheBachelorette — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) July 23, 2019

If John Paul Jones doesn’t get a sugar bear hair and garnier fructis ad deal we RIOT #MenTellAll #TheBachelorette — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 23, 2019

okay but mike smiles and suddenly my skin clears, my depression is cured, & my crops are thriving. #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/9FZaO0QwCG — paige baldus (@paigebaldus_) July 23, 2019

me explaining to my alien from Area 51 why Mike should be the next bachelor #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/YaLZO0Xijn — sof (@AbuqubeSofia) July 23, 2019

Me when I find out John Paul Jones also dabbles in self-deprecating humor #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/9vLotjz9Lp — Kelsey (@KelseyAnn7996) July 23, 2019

Luke P’s favorite word: Clarity Luke P’s favorite gaslighting technique: making someone feel crazy by telling them they’ve misunderstood you after you’ve upset them and you didn’t actually mean what you clearly said…. Chris, you let this man off easy. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/IYjVQh797m — Jess Mallow (@jskopinski) July 23, 2019

#TheBachelorette

“i’m sorry he was on our tv screens for so long” “the luke p show is cancelled” GO OFF HANNAH pic.twitter.com/9Kive4h1Kv — Theodora Dini (@theodoradini28) July 23, 2019

It’s time for the guys to roast Luke P on the #MenTellAll friends buckle in!!!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Ck6txL6Lj7 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 23, 2019

Parker’s brother, Mike, spoke to the Gainesville Times and accused The Bachelorette of being “opposed to biblical gospel.”

“The only thing that’s obvious to me is this show is produced by people who are very much opposed to a biblical Gospel,” he said. “And I wholeheartedly believe that from the very beginning of the show, they have meticulously drawn this narrative that Luke’s a liar, that he is a manipulator who, to this point that we are now, no matter what Luke says, no one is going to listen to him.”

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette airs next Monday and Tuesday.