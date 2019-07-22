Shannen Doherty to appear in ‘Riverdale’ premiere to honour Luke Perry

Shannen Doherty will guest star in the Season Four premiere of Riverdale, which is set to honour the late actor, Luke Perry.

Riverdale’s executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, made the announcement Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Perry played Doherty’s love interest on Beverly Hills, 90210. On Riverdale, he played construction company owner Fred Andrews, the father of lead character Archie Andrews.

Her role is described as “pivotal” and “super-emotional.”

Doherty’s casting on Riverdale, said Aguirre-Sacasa, is something Perry was rooting for since Season One.

“They were such good friends, and when we were putting together this tribute episode, we wanted to make it as special as possible, and so we asked Shannen to do a pivotal, super-emotional role,” he said. “She read the script and immediately said ‘yes.’ It’s very impactful.”

The episode is titled “Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam,” and it will be a one-hour episode that will reflect Perry’s “enduring legacy and the indelible imprint his character, Fred Andrews, had on Riverdale,” according to a press release.

The episode will air Oct. 9 on The CW.

Doherty took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

“I am deeply honoured to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale,” Doherty wrote. “The care in which this show takes in honouring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever.”

Perry died in March after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.

Perry’s publicist, Arnold Robinson, said in a statement that his family, including his daughter and son, Jack, were with him when he died.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” the statement read. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater released a statement following news of Perry’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” said the Riverdale executive producers, Warner Bros. TV and The CW in a statement.

“A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

In March, Riverdale paid tribute to the late actor by putting a card with Perry’s name before the credits in the episode.

—With files from the Associated Press