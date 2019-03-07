Entertainment
March 7, 2019 1:20 pm

‘Riverdale’ honours Luke Perry in first episode since his death

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

(L-R) KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch and Luke Perry arrive for the 2018 PaleyFest Los Angeles - CW's 'Riverdale' at Dolby Theatre on March 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
A A

Riverdale paid tribute to the late actor Luke Perry in Wednesday night’s episode following his death on Monday.

Perry played construction company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on the CW series that gives a dark take on Archie comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

Riverdale put a card with Perry’s name before the credits in the episode.

READ MORE: Luke Perry’s daughter opens up about father’s death: ‘I’m not really sure what to say or do’

The CW

Riverdale halted production on the day the late actor died. The show’s producers have not announced how to deal with his character.

The show is continuing to air episodes he had already filmed.

WATCH BELOW: Actor Luke Perry dead at 52

Before the episode aired on Wednesday, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of Perry with the cast on Twitter.

“Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote.

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor Luke Perry dead at 52

Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater released a statement following news of Perry’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” said the Riverdale executive producers, Warner Bros. TV and The CW in a statement.

“A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
luke perry
luke perry dead
luke perry death
luke perry honour
luke perry riverdale
luke perry riverdale dedication
new riverdale
riverdale episodes
riverdale episodes luke perry
riverdale luke perry

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.