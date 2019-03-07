‘Riverdale’ honours Luke Perry in first episode since his death

Riverdale paid tribute to the late actor Luke Perry in Wednesday night’s episode following his death on Monday.

Perry played construction company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on the CW series that gives a dark take on Archie comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

Riverdale put a card with Perry’s name before the credits in the episode.

Riverdale halted production on the day the late actor died. The show’s producers have not announced how to deal with his character.

The show is continuing to air episodes he had already filmed.

Before the episode aired on Wednesday, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of Perry with the cast on Twitter.

“Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote.

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater released a statement following news of Perry’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” said the Riverdale executive producers, Warner Bros. TV and The CW in a statement.

“A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”