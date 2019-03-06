Luke Perry’s daughter opens up about father’s death: ‘I’m not really sure what to say or do’

Luke Perry’s daughter has opened up about her father’s death.

Sophie Perry expressed her gratitude for the support that friends, family and strangers have been offering following the death of her father, who died Monday at the age of 52.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support,” she wrote.

She continued: “I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly,” the 18-year-old concluded.

Perry’s publicist, Arnold Robinson, said in a statement that his family, including his daughter and son, Jack, were with him when he died.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” the statement read. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Many fans and colleagues of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star have been mourning the loss of the actor.

Shannen Doherty said she’s “struggling” with the loss of her co-star from Beverly Hills, 90210. The pair played on-and-off-again couple Dylan McKay and Brenda Walsh on the show.

“Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now,” she wrote on Instagram.

Perry most recently starred in Riverdale.

Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater released a statement following news of Perry’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” said the Riverdale executive producers, Warner Bros. TV and The CW in a statement. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Perry played construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on Riverdale, the CW series that gives a dark take on Archie comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

Riverdale halted production on the day the late actor died. The show’s producers have not announced how to deal with his character.