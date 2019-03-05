Entertainment
March 5, 2019 5:18 pm
Updated: March 5, 2019 5:21 pm

Luke Perry to be honoured with milkshake at ‘Riverdale’ diner in Mission, B.C.

By The Canadian Press

Joanne Crowder, second right, and Brenna Dempsey, right, eat lunch at Rocko's 24-Hour Diner where Luke Perry filmed scenes for the television show "Riverdale," in Mission, B.C., on Tuesday March 5, 2019. The manager of the diner says fans have been trickling in to reminisce about Perry, who played the role of Archie Andrews' father Fred Andrews, since his death Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The manager of a diner where Luke Perry filmed the television show “Riverdale” in Mission, B.C., says fans have been trickling in to reminisce about the actor since his death Monday.

Kelly Sullivan says the CW program based on the “Archie” comics filmed part of its first season at Rocko’s 24-Hour Diner before a replica set was built.

Perry, who played the role of Archie Andrews’ father Fred Andrews, died at age 52 after suffering a stroke.

Sullivan says the diner is thinking of creating a milkshake in Perry’s name but hasn’t settled on a flavour.

It already serves 46 flavours of milkshakes, with four named for Archie characters including a strawberry-apple pie “Archie shake” and cherry cola “Veronica shake.”

Perry had a prolific career but is best known for his role as wealthy teen rebel Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

