Ariana Grande announces new album ‘Petal’

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Ariana Grande has announced that her eighth studio album, Petal, is on the way.

Petal, executive produced and co-written by the 32-year-old singer and Swedish songwriter Ilya, is set to be released on July 31.

Grande announced the news of the follow up to her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine on Instagram Tuesday.

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In a press release, Grande described the upcoming album as “Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”

The We Can’t Be Friends singer has been teasing her return to music following years of work on the films Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

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Earlier this month, Grande shared numerous photos from the studio on Instagram.

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On April 18, Grande also shared a video on Instagram featuring snippets of her working on the album in the studio.

The announcement of her new album comes as the Grammy-winning singer is set to head out on her summer tour, beginning on June 6.

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The Eternal Sunshine tour will kick off in Oakland, Calif., marking her first tour in seven years. The tour features two Canadian dates in Montreal on July 28 and 30 at the Bell Centre.

In November 2025, Grande told Interview magazine that she was “taking baby steps towards healing my relationship to music and touring.”

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“I think my time with Glinda and with acting really helped me build the strength to be able to do that … I think it just held some traumas for me before, and I feel those dissipating, and that is such an extraordinarily beautiful thing,” she told the outlet.

Grande continued to open up about her musical journey while appearing on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast the same month.

“I do know that I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time,” Grande said of her upcoming tour. “It’s going to be beautiful and I’m so grateful that — I think that’s why I’m doing it, because I’m like, ‘One last hurrah.’ For now.”

Grande is also set to appear on the big screen in the upcoming film Focker-In-Law, the fourth film in the Fockers film series, starring Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller. She plays Olivia Jones, a former FBI hostage negotiator and the girlfriend of Henry Focker.

The film is scheduled to be released later this year on Nov. 25.