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Start your engines, team–Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and this year, we’re skipping the predictable (sorry, chocolates) in favour of thoughtful, feel-good finds she’ll actually use. Whether you’re shopping for your mmm, grandmom or a mother figure who deserves the world, consider this your go-to guide for the best Mother’s Day gift ideas across fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle. From fun Aritzia wardrobe additions and chic, under-the-radar finds from Simons to game-changing beauty tools from Shark, we’ve rounded up gifts that strike the perfect balance between practical and special. Whether she’s into style, self-care or simply being her amazing self, these Mother’s Day gift guide picks are guaranteed to make her feel celebrated.
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Lounge Mom
Sweet gift inspo for the mum who makes sure everyone else is kitted out in a cute ‘lil matching sweatset, but still doesn’t own one, herself.
For the mum who’s always helping everyone else find their keys (but only occasionally loses hers, wink wink). I own and love this Always Found keychain in nomad taupe because it’s super easy to clip-and-slip into your overstuffed day bag–and I appreciate the gentle price point for gift-searching little ones.
I both want and need this poplin striped set, urgently. Right on cue for a summer lunch in the garden! (I’d also wear the shirt oversized and open over a bathing suit–parfait for a golden hour boat cruise).
I misplace hats like a misplace sunnies. Sooo I prefer mine well-priced–but I also heart a big brim and a topper that doesn’t die as soon as it’s folded. Extra points for this charming version and its (ahem) goof-proof chin strap.
My eldest, Bee, tucked this exact pocket blush into my Christmas stocking last year, and now I’m hooked. My version (and shown here) is called Sleepy Girl, but whatever hue you choose? You’ll fall in love with Rhode’s buildable, creamy formula that blends like a dream.
A palatable price point for Mother’s Day (it can be from all of you!), the Everywhere belt bag from Lululemon is a bestseller year after year. I dig this animal print version with a red stripey detail (so cute cross body!)
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