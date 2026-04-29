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Start your engines, team–Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and this year, we’re skipping the predictable (sorry, chocolates) in favour of thoughtful, feel-good finds she’ll actually use. Whether you’re shopping for your mmm, grandmom or a mother figure who deserves the world, consider this your go-to guide for the best Mother’s Day gift ideas across fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle. From fun Aritzia wardrobe additions and chic, under-the-radar finds from Simons to game-changing beauty tools from Shark, we’ve rounded up gifts that strike the perfect balance between practical and special. Whether she’s into style, self-care or simply being her amazing self, these Mother’s Day gift guide picks are guaranteed to make her feel celebrated.

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Lounge Mom

Sweet gift inspo for the mum who makes sure everyone else is kitted out in a cute ‘lil matching sweatset, but still doesn’t own one, herself.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Spring Sweatsuit Also available in hues like forest green and carob brown, there’s a reason this matching sweat set is a perennial bestseller on Amazon. And right on cue for 2026? That 90’s loose leg. Buy on Amazon

Always Found Keychain For the mum who’s always helping everyone else find their keys (but only occasionally loses hers, wink wink). I own and love this Always Found keychain in nomad taupe because it’s super easy to clip-and-slip into your overstuffed day bag–and I appreciate the gentle price point for gift-searching little ones. $22 at Aritzia

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East Coast Mom

For the style-leaning, stripe-wielding mum who has this uncanny knack of fusing classic pieces with trendy add-ons without as much as a blink. Case in point, this high priestess of prep:

Second Female Vari Striped Pink Poplin Pant I both want and need this poplin striped set, urgently. Right on cue for a summer lunch in the garden! (I’d also wear the shirt oversized and open over a bathing suit–parfait for a golden hour boat cruise). $188 at Simons

Complete the look with this matching striped pink poplin shirt.

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Columbia Women's Sunhat I misplace hats like a misplace sunnies. Sooo I prefer mine well-priced–but I also heart a big brim and a topper that doesn’t die as soon as it’s folded. Extra points for this charming version and its (ahem) goof-proof chin strap. $44.99 on Amazon

VANLINKER Trendy Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Buy mum a two-pack of sun goggles to have just in case of emergency (one for the glove box, one for the centre console). These throwback, tinted versions will add a trending boost to any getup. $51.66 on Amazon (was $57.34)

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Philips Series 3300 Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine – $799.99

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15 Pieces Simple White English Ceramic Tea Set – $135.98

Our Place Bakeware Set – $250

You’re A Beauty, Mom!

For the mum who appreciates the #beauty (and also the #fashun)–right down to the perfect blush and the Cryo-glow to go with.

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask Did someone say Shark CryoGlow?! Sign. Me. Up. This under eye soothing, anti-ageing, blemish-repairing LED mask is, quite simply, the beauty gift that keeps on giving. $399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

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rhode Pocket Blush Buildable Hydrating Cream Blush My eldest, Bee, tucked this exact pocket blush into my Christmas stocking last year, and now I’m hooked. My version (and shown here) is called Sleepy Girl, but whatever hue you choose? You’ll fall in love with Rhode’s buildable, creamy formula that blends like a dream. $38 at Sephora

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum There’s a reason this multi-peptide lash and brow serum by Canadian brand The Ordinary won an Allure Beauty award for their combo of results-meet-value. Use daily. $18.6 on Amazon (was $22.25)

For the on-the-go Mom

For the On the Go Mum (for whom one bag is never enough).

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Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Leopard A palatable price point for Mother’s Day (it can be from all of you!), the Everywhere belt bag from Lululemon is a bestseller year after year. I dig this animal print version with a red stripey detail (so cute cross body!) $54 at Lululemon

TOPDesign Puffer Tote Bag Also available in beige, camel, light white and pastel tones, I love this lightweight, easy wash quilted day bag for the gym and life in general (and the laptop case to with!) $38.24 on Amazon (was $44.99)

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Lego Icons Flower Bouquet – $69

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Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler – $59

Logitech Pebble 2 Combo Pink Keyboard– $89.99