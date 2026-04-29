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Ready to refresh your top drawer (and then some)? The Knix Anniversary Sale has officially landed, and it’s one of the brand’s biggest events of the year. From leakproof underwear and swim to comfy activewear and everyday essentials, this is your moment to stock up–and save big while you’re at it.

Here’s everything you need to know before you start filling your cart:

Up to 40% off leakproof underwear, swim, Thigh Savers® and shapewear

leakproof underwear, swim, Thigh Savers® and shapewear Up to 40% off kits

kits Up to 40% off activewear

activewear Leakproof mystery packs: 2 for $26 or 3 for $39

or 20% off teen underwear and swim

teen underwear and swim Up to 30% off men’s styles

men’s styles Up to 60% off Last Call items

Hot tip: The best sizes and shades tend to sell out fast, so don’t wait if something catches your eye.

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Need help deciding what to grab? We’ve rounded up the standout deals worth adding to your basket ASAP.

Best leakproof underwear deals:

The ultra-absorbent high-rise

Ultra Leakproof Zones+® High Rise Meet your heavy-flow hero. Designed with an extended internal liner and advanced 360 LeakSeal™ technology, this high-rise style absorbs the equivalent of up to 9 super tampons–while still feeling soft, breathable and (most importantly) invisible under clothes. The buttery-smooth fabric and full-coverage fit make it an everyday essential you can truly rely on. $23.40 at Knix (was $39)

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The no-show thong that actually protects

Super Leakproof® No-Show Thong Original Minimal and mighty, this mid-rise thong offers a seamless, second-skin feel that disappears under even the tightest leggings–while quietly absorbing up to 2.5 super tampons worth of liquid. It’s the perfect pick for moderate flow days, light leaks or sweaty workouts when you want protection sans the bulk. $13 at Knix (was $32)

Best leakproof swimwear deals:

The timeless one-piece with built-in confidence

Leakproof Classic One Piece Swimsuit - Long Torso We love a classic black one piece! This sleek design features a flattering, adjustable fit and discreet leakproof protection that absorbs about one regular tampon. Made with UPF 50+ fabric, it’s meant for poolside hangs and swims alike. $75 at Knix (was $125)

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The sculpting swim short you’ll live in all summer

Leakproof Sculpt Swim Short Sporty, smoothing and seriously comfortable, these striped swim shorts offer full coverage with a sculpting fit that hugs in all the right places. Plus, they absorb up to two super tampons, so you can move with total confidence no matter what your beach day looks like. $52.00 at Knix (was $70)

Best men’s deals:

The laid-back essential every guy needs

Men’s Relaxed Fit Best Damn Long Sleeve An everyday staple, upgraded: this relaxed-fit long sleeve delivers that perfectly draped, not-too-oversized silhouette with ultra-soft fabric that feels *and* looks fantastic. It’s the kind of piece you’ll throw on for every occasion. $43.40 at Knix (was $62)

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The anti-chafe boxer that does the most

Men’s Buffer Cotton Trunk 3-Inches Discomfort? Not here. Designed with a friction-reducing fit and breathable organic cotton, this trunk helps prevent chafing while staying put all day. The built-in absorbent pouch adds an extra layer of protection for men who need it most. $21 at Knix (was $30)

You may also like:

Men’s Best Damn™ Cotton Modal Trunk 3-Inch – $18.20

Super Leakproof® Mystery 3-Pack – $56

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Leakproof Seersucker Sculpt Deep V One Piece Swimsuit – $110.40

Best teen deals:

The sleepover-ready essential for teens

Teen Super Leakproof® Sleepover Boxer Made for heavy days and overnight peace of mind, this boxer-style underwear holds up to 6 tampons worth of liquid. With an extended liner and comfy, full-coverage fit, it’s perfect for sleepovers, lounging and everything in between. Plus it comes in a variety of different teen-approved colours and styles. $36 at Knix (was $45)

The confidence-boosting period swim

Teen Period Swim Square Neck One-Piece Swim season is calling! This sporty one-piece features moderate absorbency (about three regular tampons) with a built-in shelf bra and UPF 50+ protection. It looks and feels like regular swimwear–just with an extra layer of confidence built in. $79.20 at Knix (was $99)

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Best Thigh Savers and shapewear deals:

The ultra-supportive high-rise briefs

Shaper High Rise Leakproof Briefs Smoothing, sculpting and leakproof? Yes, really. These high-rise briefs offer targeted support through the tummy, waist and back, while absorbing up to two and a half super tampons. The seamless design means zero visible lines under your outfit–we’re sold. $46.40 at Knix (was $58)

The chafe-fighting short

Shortie Thigh Saver® 4-Inch A warm-weather must-have. This shorter take on Knix’s cult-favourite Thigh Saver® helps prevent chafing, wick away sweat and keep you comfortable under dresses and skirts. Once you try them, there’s no going back. $31.20 at Knix was $39)

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Best activewear deals:

The oh-so-stylish sporty skort

Crosscourt Pleated Skort Be best dressed on the court with this chic pleated skort. Built-in shorts with a hidden pocket keep things practical, while the discreet leakproof liner absorbs about two regular tampons worth of liquid. It’s lightweight design feels incredible on the skin, so you can enjoy every movement. $51 at Knix (was $85)

The performance leggings that keep up with you

Pursuit Leakproof Training Legging Everyone needs a go-to legging. These lfeature a sculpting compression fit and moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric that feels just right. A built-in quick-dry liner offers discreet backup protection, while FitKnix™ technology keeps you focused on your performance–not your leggings. $57 at Knix (was $95)

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You may also like:

Teen Light Leakproof No-Show Bikini – $17.60

WingWoman Contour Bra – $27.20

Soft Signature Modal Set – $40