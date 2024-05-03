Calgary film community concerned over possible loss of another local theatre

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s independent film community is growing increasingly concerned about the state of downtown-area cinemas following the imminent shutdown of one combined with the possible sale of another.

The Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas, in the soon-to-be-demolished Eau Claire Market, is set to close permanently by end-of-day May 5.

Independent theatre, Globe Cinema on 617, 8 Ave S.W., is currently for sale, after originally being listed about four years ago.

“I lose sleep over this every single night,” Brenda Lieberman told Global News.

Lieberman is the founder of the Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) — housed at the Globe.

“Our office is in here. My whole life is in here. Our whole festival vibe is built around here,” she said tearfully. “I don’t know what would happen to all these festivals and groups.”

Story continues below advertisement

The “classic movie house” or “art-house” cinema has been around for decades under different names and owners and is one of the last remaining theatres in downtown and area. It has welcomed thousands of guests and hosted many independent film festivals over the years.

Lieberman is worried what it could transform into, if it sells and doesn’t stay a theatre.

“Is someone going to try and buy it and turn it into a furniture store or a night club? And where are we going to be at as a community and as a city if that was to happen?” she questioned.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

“If we only rely on the suburban multiplexes, we lose a lot of our downtown cultural footprint and vibrancy.”

View image in full screen The Globe Cinema. Tomasia DaSilva

Levi Holwell, a born-and-raised Calgary filmmaker, agreed.

Story continues below advertisement

He recently tackled the subject in his documentary Magic Hours. It explores the world of struggling movie houses across Alberta and showcases “the passionate protectors reviving, re-inventing and sometimes letting go of these once vital community spaces”.

“So many of these theatres are really in a state of crisis,” Holwell added.

“So many have closed and so many are ringing the alarm bells saying that if things don’t change, they will also close.”

View image in full screen Levi Holwell in action Credit: Ethan Wournell. Credit: Ethan Wournell

Holwell said it might be easy for people to witness one theatre close and not be alarmed, but he hopes they understand the impact.

“I think you have to look at the bigger picture and it’s about the trend and they’re all connected – kind of like domino pieces,” he pointed out. “The apathy to letting one movie theatre go, it always leads to five more, to 10 more.”

Story continues below advertisement

That’s why citizens need to be careful, he added.

“You’re going to lose a lot of these historic places that have been around in the community for a while and have a special place.”

View image in full screen Levi Holwell Credit: Ethan Wournell.

While there are no indications the Globe will be shuttered anytime soon, Lieberman said it is time for the city to talk and find a way to preserve it and operate it as a community.

The Globe Cinema is listed for sale for $2.4M, but it’s estimated that total will rise substantially once the business is also purchased, and necessary renovations are made.

Lieberman pointed out it could be money well spent, adding the city’s film festivals continue to grow in popularity and attendance.

The owners of the building were not available for comment.