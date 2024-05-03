Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers look ahead to big Canada Day party

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 9:39 am
1 min read
We may be only a few days into May, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are already thinking months ahead.

The team announced Friday that a large-scale Canada Day celebration is planned for July 1 at Princess Auto Stadium, complete with live entertainment, free activities for all ages, and of course, a fireworks show.

Story continues below advertisement

The party kicks off at noon on Canada Day from the tailgate-area stage, featuring local musicians and DJs, as well as magicians, face-painting and other fun for the kids. It will be followed by a headlining performance inside the stadium by Juno-winning alt-rockers the Sam Roberts Band.

Local artists Neighbour Andy, Brandi Vezina, Catie St. Germain, Doc Walker, and Indian City round out the bill.

Although attendance is free of charge, Bombers fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Manitoba Harvest, and mainstage tickets — also free — can be obtained in advance on the bluebombers.com website.

Click to play video: 'Bombers’ home field to be known as Princess Auto Stadium'
Bombers’ home field to be known as Princess Auto Stadium
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

