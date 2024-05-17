SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Green, Francis, Rodriguez to make AAA appearances

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2024 5:42 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Three of the Blue Jays’ relief pitchers have scheduled appearances with Toronto’s triple-A affiliate as they recover from injuries.

Chad Green and Bowden Francis will pitch for the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday.

Yariel Rodriguez will take the mound for Buffalo on Tuesday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Holdfast ball diamond gets much needed upgrade'
Holdfast ball diamond gets much needed upgrade
Story continues below advertisement

Green has been nursing a right shoulder strain and was put on the 15-day injured list on April 20.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Francis was moved to the 15-day IL on April 25 with right forearm tendinitis.

Rodriguez was put on the 15-day IL with thoracic spine inflammation on April 30.

Green (1-0) has a 2.35 earned-run average over 7 2/3 innings pitched, striking out seven.

Trending Now

Francis (2-2) has an 8.59 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings. He’s often been used as a long reliever after Rodriguez’s shorter starts. The rookie Cuban pitcher has a 0-1 record with a 4.11 ERA over 15 1/3 innings, stirking out 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices