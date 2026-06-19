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2 comments

  1. U KNOW IT
    June 19, 2026 at 10:19 pm

    THAT’S WHAT YOU GET FOR HOSTING the WORLD CUP !!! MASSIVE DEBT and S H I T

  2. Anonymous
    June 19, 2026 at 9:47 pm

    Df

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Sports

B.C. mayor calls FIFA a ‘bunch of arseholes’ after they reject brewery street party

By Taya Fast & Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 9:16 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'FIFA shuts down Port Coquitlam brewery’s street party plan'
FIFA shuts down Port Coquitlam brewery’s street party plan
Port Coquitlam's Patina Brewing has been shown the red card by FIFA over its plan to host a World Cup street party. Taya Fast reports.
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A B.C. brewery was hoping to host a World Cup street party next week, but FIFA says they are not allowed.

Patina Brewing was planning a family-friendly block party for the Canada vs. Switzerland match on Wednesday. They wanted to shut down the street and add outdoor screens for the big game.

The brewery said it followed FIFA’s application process, received city approval and lined up local sponsors and vendors, including a fundraiser for PoCo FC.

“We were involving the PoCo FC, which is our local soccer association; we were raising money for them so that they can help the underprivileged children play soccer in our community,” Sarah Harbord, Patina Brewing’s director of operations, said.

However, this week, FIFA denied the application.

“As your organization operates in a category that directly competes with one of FIFA’s commercial partners, it is not eligible to host, sponsor, exhibit at, or otherwise be associated with a public viewing event relating to the tournament,” the statement read.

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Megan Spletzer, Patina Brewing’s events coordinator, told Global News they were surprised at the rejection.

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“Because we just didn’t think that that was going to be an issue,” she said.

“We didn’t think that that would be the main reason that we couldn’t host our party.”

Click to play video: 'Businesses struggling during FIFA World Cup'
Businesses struggling during FIFA World Cup

FIFA said Patina is competition for its official beer producer, AB InBev, which operates in 50 countries and generates roughly $60 billion in revenue a year.

Port Coquitlam’s mayor, Brad West, said it was disappointing to learn of FIFA’s decision.

“You know, yesterday everyone swept up in World Cup fever and Canada has a historic win and then you get a reminder like this that FIFA are a bunch of arseholes,” he said.

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“So I was pretty disappointed. I think this is probably why they have the reputation that they do.”

Patina can still show the matches inside the brewery, but the street party is off.

Staff said it will continue finding ways to support PoCo FC and bring people together during the World Cup.

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