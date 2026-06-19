From the Prairie pipeline to the PWHL: 4 Saskatchewan products drafted

This week marked the 2026 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) draft and it was a historic one for Saskatchewan athletes. A record four Saskatchewan-born players heard their names called in the PWHL draft.

Balgonie’s Alexis Pettford went 53rd overall, while Regina products Neena Brick and Erica Rieder were selected later in the fifth round. Wilcox native Ashley Messier rounded out the Saskatchewan class in the sixth round.

“It was a moment I heard all these names called all the rounds through and then I heard my name and it was a little bit shocking,” said Rieder.

For Rieder, her path to the PWHL wasn’t the traditional one, but at 29 years old, she’s finally getting her shot. Most players drafted this year were born in 2003, or 2004.

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“”Erica is the definition of perseverance. She wanted this and at her age, she didn’t give up. So many people quit on the process; she just kept going and going,” said shooting coach Trevor Lakness.

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Rieder spent four seasons with the Manitoba Bisons before bringing her talents overseas to the SDHL. She did take a couple years off in between the European play, but that didn’t stop her.

“The calibre of hockey there was a step up from what I had played here in Canada at the time and so, you know, I’ve developed into a better player over there and I’m excited to be with the best of the best in the PWHL,” said Rieder.

For a province with just over a million people, this draft says plenty about the state of the women’s game here in Saskatchewan. There are currently three Saskatchewan-born players already in the league and we could see that number jump to seven come November.

“Not only is this exciting for the four girls that got drafted in southern Saskatchewan, we also have a few more girls that will be getting talked about for next year’s so over the next two three years we might have 10 girls from this province playing in the PWHL,” said Lakness.

“I get the chance to train with a lot of younger girls that are up and coming. Every year I notice that the calibre of hockey is increasing,’ Rieder added.

It’s quite clear that the future of women’s hockey is bright in Saskatchewan, and with the PWHL only expanding, don’t be surprised if you see more Saskies making their way to the big leagues.