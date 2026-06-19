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1 comment

  1. Chuck M
    June 19, 2026 at 11:50 am

    Article speaks to the countries is “will not apply to” – but doesn’t clarify what countries it does impact.

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Canada

Canada slaps 10% tariff on canned vegetable imports for up to 200 days

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 11:46 am
1 min read
FILE - Twelve cans of open vegetables sit next to one another in three rows. View image in full screen
FILE - Twelve cans of open vegetables sit next to one another in three rows. FotografiaBasica / Getty Images
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Canada will slap a 10 per cent tariff on global imports of canned vegetables to address “immediate challenges” facing the domestic industry, the federal government announced Friday.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement the new tariff will take effect immediately and will remain in place for a maximum of 200 days.

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The tariff will not apply to imported canned vegetables from the United States, Mexico, Israel, Chile, and developing countries “in accordance with Canada’s international trade obligations,” Finance Canada said.

“The government is committed to standing up for Canadian producers and ensuring they have the support they need to remain competitive in the face of global challenges,” Champagne said in the statement.

“With the imposition of this provisional safeguard measure, our priority remains a balanced approach that not only provides relief to our canned vegetables sector but also protects food security and affordability for Canadians.”

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