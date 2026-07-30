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Health

Toronto reports first human case of West Nile virus this year

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 7:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Research on mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in Alberta continues as “skeeter season” hits Calgary'
Research on mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in Alberta continues as “skeeter season” hits Calgary
RELATED: Research on mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in Alberta continues as "skeeter season" hits Calgary. – Jun 26, 2026
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Toronto Public Health (TPH) has confirmed the city’s first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The case involves an adult Toronto resident, the agency said in a release on Thursday. No additional details about the person’s condition have been released at this time.

The confirmed case comes after public health officials reported West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools in several Ontario communities, including Toronto, Windsor-Essex, Belleville, York Region and Halton Region.

West Nile virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

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Symptoms typically develop between two and 14 days after a bite and can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, a skin rash, swollen lymph glands and a stiff neck.

Older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness.

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Earlier this month, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told Global News that West Nile virus detections are typical at this time of year.

“Usually people will feel sick with a headache, fever and chills for a few days and then recover,” he said.

However, Bogoch said a small number of infections can become much more serious.

“In some cases, it can cause neuromuscular manifestations and other nerve-related problems,” he said.

Public health officials continue to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors while taking precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

TPH says you can reduce your risk by wearing long-sleeved, light-coloured clothing outdoors, using insect repellent, removing standing water and ensuring window and door screens fit properly.

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