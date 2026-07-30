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Canada

Man drowns at Kelowna beach as B.C. sees sharp increase in water fatalities

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 8:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Man dies after being pulled from water in Kelowna'
Man dies after being pulled from water in Kelowna
A swimmer who was rushed to hospital after encountering difficulties at Hot Sands Beach near downtown Kelowna Wednesday afternoon has died. It's the latest death in what has been a rash of drownings so far this year. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
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A man drowned while swimming at Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday, marking the latest in a growing number of drowning deaths across British Columbia this year.

Emergency crews responded to the incident at the popular Okanagan Lake beach just after 12 p.m.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating the death, however, the circumstances surrounding the drowning have not been released.

The tragedy comes amid an alarming rise in drowning fatalities provincewide.

According to the Lifesaving Society BC and Yukon, there have been 37 drowning deaths in British Columbia so far this year, compared with 26 during the same period last year — an increase of 42 per cent.

Six of those deaths have occurred on Okanagan Lake in the past month and a half.

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“We’re very concerned about the number of drownings that have taken place in British Columbia, and specifically on Okanagan Lake,” said Lenea Grace, executive director with the Lifesaving Society BC and Yukon.

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For years, Okanagan Lake has held the unwanted distinction of being the province’s deadliest lake based on BC Coroners Service statistics.

Grace said the recent fatalities serve as a reminder that drowning is preventable.

“Drowning is preventable and there are steps you can take,” Grace said. “If there’s one thing people take away from this season, it’s wear your life jacket…this one simple step can mean the difference between life and death.”

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Lake deadliest in B.C. for drownings'
Okanagan Lake deadliest in B.C. for drownings

The Lifesaving Society also recommends avoiding alcohol and drugs while on or near the water, never swimming alone, choosing lifeguard-supervised beaches whenever possible and designating a “water watcher” to actively supervise swimmers, particularly children.

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“You know what’s really important in this day and age is watching your kids, not your phone,” Grace said. “Drowning can happen in a matter of seconds.”

Wednesday’s drowning occurred at a beach without lifeguards, despite the shoreline being crowded with swimmers and sunbathers.

Grace said many people have misconceptions about what drowning looks like.

“Drowning does not look like it looks in the movies,” she said. “People think somebody’s going to be splashing around yelling for help and that’s most often not the case. People are slipping into the water silently and going unnoticed.”

Click to play video: 'YMCA aims to ‘drown-proof’ the Okanagan'
YMCA aims to ‘drown-proof’ the Okanagan

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