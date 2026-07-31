Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina’s Globe Theatre receives crucial loan from city council

By Hannah Sangster Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 12:28 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Regina: July 29'
Global News at 6 Regina: July 29
WATCH: To close or not to close -- that is the question. As the Globe Theatre struggles to keep the lights on, how will the City of Regina approach the historic venue? We get the details on the theatre’s plea and what can be done.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The future of Regina’s Globe Theatre no longer hangs in the balance.

Regina city council voted Wednesday in favour of loaning Canada’s only permanent theatre-in-the-round nearly $1.4 million, in order to help with urgent obligations and bills.

The vote was unanimous, with Mayor Chad Bachynski saying it was a difficult decision.

“There’s a lot of challenging aspects to our financial situation right now,” Bachynski said. “On the other hand, the Globe Theatre is an anchor downtown. We are investing tens of millions of dollars in the downtown.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We have businesses that have reached out directly, and we heard today, that are open as a result of the Globe Theatre.”

Many of the restaurants surrounding the theatre say its existence is crucial to bringing in business.
Head chef and owner of Rosemary & Rye, Fabian Boersch says he was elated to hear the news.

Story continues below advertisement

“When their shows are on, our room fills up, it really makes a big difference,” Boersch said. “It’s 5:30, everyone’s coming in for a pre-show dinner, and even if they’re not coming in for dinner, you walk outside and when there’s a show on, there’s just more people walking around.”

The theatre is currently $16 million in debt, an amount that the theatre explained stems from undertaking a major construction project directly after the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought on higher building costs, tariffs, and a steep mortgage.

The theatre believes it’s possible to come back from its current situation, as it provides $23 million annually in economic impact to the province. The theatre’s executive director says they will find more donors, including applying for additional grants from all levels of government.

In a statement to Global News, the province says they invested in the theatre’s initial revitalization project and what was agreed upon in the funding agreement, noting they get $245,000 annually through Crown corporation funds.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices