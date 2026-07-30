Man dies following fall from Mississauga condo, SIU investigating

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Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 35-year-old man died following a fall from a Mississauga condominium Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a man in distress at a condo building on Kingsbridge Garden Circle, near Eglinton Avenue West and Hurontario Street, at about 10 a.m., according to a Special Investigation Unit release.

According to the SIU, officers entered the man’s unit and attempted to negotiate with him before he fell from a high floor to the ground below.

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The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Because Peel police officers were present at the time of the man’s death, the SIU invoked its mandate and is investigating.

The SIU is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police and other officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

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The agency has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday.

The SIU is asking anyone with information, including photos or video, to contact investigators.

None of the circumstances surrounding the man’s death have been determined, and the SIU’s investigation is ongoing.