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2 comments

  1. Concerned Citizen
    June 18, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    Charles Smith, take your medication. It’s free.

  2. Charles Smith
    June 18, 2026 at 11:52 am

    I would like to see all coverage for the vulnerable take a steep cut in services

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Consumer

CRA’s rules for disability tax credit are changing. What to know

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 11:03 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What to do if you owe to the CRA'
What to do if you owe to the CRA
The deadline to file your 2025 taxes is fast approaching. If you're stressed about owing taxes to Canada Revenue Agency, you don't have to manage your tax debt alone. Freida Richer, a licensed insolvency trustee with Grant Thornton, spoke with Global News Morning Edmonton to walk us through your tax debt relief options – Apr 27, 2026
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Changes are coming to how some Canadians can apply for disability tax credits, which the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says will make the process faster and smoother.

This includes some online procedural changes starting next month, and older versions of paper applications for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) will no longer be accepted starting in September.

The DTC is a credit for qualifying Canadians with physical or mental impairments, according to the agency, which adds the credit aims to offset some of the related costs individuals or their supporting family members may face.

Details of the changes were announced by the CRA in a release on Tuesday.

“We believe Canadians deserve to feel confident, informed and supported when applying for the DTC and interacting with the CRA. With your help, we will be able to validate your information more quickly which helps us process your application as fast as possible,” said the CRA in the release.

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Here’s what’s happening first.

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Starting July 14, 2026, the CRA is urging individuals not to use the “submit documents” section in their online accounts when applying for the DTC.

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This, the CRA says, is because that option will only be necessary for providing additional information when the CRA requests it as part of an existing case. Previously, the “submit documents” option would have been a way to submit other documents, like the DTC application.

The CRA says if it needs more information to review an application, it will contact individuals directly through their online accounts or by mail.

The agency is also urging taxpayers to use online account options where possible, including when submitting a DTC application, so it can process those applications faster than traditional paper options.

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It also says by using online applications, both individuals and their medical practitioners can access the form directly, which streamlines the process and reduces delays.

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For those who are submitting via paper and mail, the CRA is also making some changes to what forms can be accepted.

Starting Sept. 8, 2026, older versions of the T2201 form, used to apply for the DTC, will no longer be considered valid and only versions from 2023 or later will be accepted.

If a version of the form from before 2023 is submitted, the CRA says those individuals will need to submit a new application using the latest version.

By switching to online applications, the CRA says users can rest assured knowing the online form is always the latest version and meets all current requirements.

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