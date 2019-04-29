Luke Perry to appear in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Fans of Luke Perry will be able to see the late actor on the big screen in July in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The movie is set in 1969 Hollywood and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as Rick Dalton’s stunt double, Cliff Booth.

Producers David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh revealed details about who the Riverdale actor plays in the movie.

Heyman told EW that Perry’s character, Scott Lancer, is in one of the shows that Rick Dalton stars in.

“(Perry) brings a very vivid character who is charismatic, and he brings heart to whatever he does. I think that it will be a pleasure for those fans of Luke to see,” he said.

McIntosh shared that working with Tarantino was “a bucket list for Luke.”

“Luke went in and won that part and deserved that part and owned that part so it’s really special. That was a bucket list that he was able to work with Quentin,” she said. “His performance is amazing, and he will be remembered as we release this movie, and his family will celebrate his performance with us.”

Perry died in early March after suffering a stroke.

His rep confirmed his death in a statement.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” the statement read. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

DiCaprio mourned Perry’s death on Twitter, writing: “Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honour to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood hits theatres on July 26.