Multiple crew members injured on set of Eddie Murphy movie ‘The Pickup’

An on-set vehicle collision in Georgia on Saturday injured several crew members who were working on the Eddie Murphy-led film The Pickup.

The movie, produced by Amazon Studios, also stars Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, though they and Murphy were not on the set at the time of the accident, the Associated Press reported.

Studio officials confirmed news of the vehicle collision on Tuesday and said two of the injured crew members were hospitalized. Details surrounding the crew members’ specific injuries, or their roles on the set, have not been publicly revealed.

The crew members are expected to make a full recovery from the incident, which occurred on-location outside of Atlanta when a truck locked up and collided with another car.

An anonymous spokesperson for Amazon Studios told AP the crew was shooting a second unit sequence at the time of the accident. (Second unit filmmakers usually shoot footage for less vital scenes that often do not involve lead actors, like large crowd scenes and exterior shots.)

The sequence was rehearsed and all safety precautions were taken, according to the spokesperson. They said the studio is still investigating the incident.

“It was a completely freak accident,” they told AP. “It wasn’t even a complicated or dangerous stunt.”

“The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming,” they said.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees told Variety the union is aware of the incident and has started an inquiry.

Tim Story is the director of the film, and his credits include 2002’s Barbershop and 2005’s Fantastic Four. The Pickup has been shooting in an around Atlanta since Feb. 20. The movie follows a lovestruck man (Murphy) attempting a heist; it does not yet have a release date and is not expected to be delayed by the accident.

— With files from The Associated Press