Canada

In Photos: Saskatoon Entertainment Expo hits Prairieland Park

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 4, 2024 6:40 pm
1 min read
Abram Hartrick (right) has been attending expos for the last seven years, bringing along his '80s-style art. Vendors are at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon this Saturday and Sunday for Entertainment Expo. View image in full screen
Abram Hartrick (right) has been attending expos for the last seven years, bringing along his '80s-style art. Vendors are at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon this Saturday and Sunday for Entertainment Expo. Gates Guarin / Global News
Saskatoon is holding the largest Entertainment Expo in the province Saturday and Sunday for fans of pop culture, artists, movie buffs and cosplayers.

“There’s lots to see and do and again, we invite everybody down. There’s something for everyone,” said Expo manager Susan Kuzma.

Over 300 vendors set up at Prairieland Park from Saskatchewan and nearby provinces.

“It’s a beautiful community and everyone is welcome. There’s no judgment, just a great place of inclusivity,” said artist Abram Hartrick.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Hartrick has been attending expos for the last seven years, bringing along his ’80s-style art.

“Falling in love with comics was a gateway into learning to read,” Hartrick said. “I stayed with it. I love that medium, to story tell through pictures.”

He said he loves sharing his work at conventions.

The Entertainment Expo opens up again Sunday.

