In Photos: Saskatoon Entertainment Expo hits Prairieland Park

Saskatoon is holding the largest Entertainment Expo in the province Saturday and Sunday for fans of pop culture, artists, movie buffs and cosplayers.

“There’s lots to see and do and again, we invite everybody down. There’s something for everyone,” said Expo manager Susan Kuzma.

Over 300 vendors set up at Prairieland Park from Saskatchewan and nearby provinces.

“It’s a beautiful community and everyone is welcome. There’s no judgment, just a great place of inclusivity,” said artist Abram Hartrick.

Hartrick has been attending expos for the last seven years, bringing along his ’80s-style art.

“Falling in love with comics was a gateway into learning to read,” Hartrick said. “I stayed with it. I love that medium, to story tell through pictures.”

He said he loves sharing his work at conventions.

The Entertainment Expo opens up again Sunday.