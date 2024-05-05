Recipe: Mon Paris Pâtisserie Chocolate Brownie

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Chocolate Brownie
Elena Krasnova, pastry chef and owner of Mon Paris Patisserie in Burnaby shows off a few of her chocolatey creations with Jennifer Palma.
Yields: Approximately 18 brownies
Ingredients:
- 300g Dark/Semi-Sweet Chocolate (55%)
- 250g Butter
- 400g Granulated Sugar
- 200g Eggs (about 4 large eggs)
- 5g Vanilla Extract (about 1 tsp)
- 200g Flour
- 5g Baking Powder (about 1 tsp)
- 1g Fine Sea Salt (about ¼ tsp)
- 150g Chopped ‘Galina’ 72% Dark Chocolate
- 150g Chopped Pecans
Instructions:
- Use a scale for precise measurements.
- Melt butter and chocolate together in a double boiler, stirring continuously until smooth.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract until combined.
- Pour the egg mixture onto the melted chocolate, stirring slowly to combine.
- Add sifted flour and baking powder to the mixture, stirring until just combined.
- Gently fold in chopped chocolate, pecans, and salt.
- Butter and flour two (8×8 inch) metal pans.
- Pour the batter evenly into the prepared pans.
- Bake at 170°C/325°F for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs.
- Allow the brownies to cool completely in the pans.
- Cut each pan into 9 brownies or desired size.
- Enjoy!
