Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Entertainment

Recipe: Mon Paris Pâtisserie Chocolate Brownie

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 5, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Cooking Together: Heartfelt chocolate treats for Mother’s Day
Want to show mom or your mother-life figure, how sweet they are? Elena Krasnova, pastry chef and owner of Mon Paris Patisserie in Burnaby shows off a few of her chocolatey creations with Jennifer Palma.
Mon Paris Pâtisserie Chocolate Brownie

Elena Krasnova, pastry chef and owner of Mon Paris Patisserie in Burnaby shows off a few of her chocolatey creations with Jennifer Palma.

Yields: Approximately 18 brownies

Ingredients:

  • 300g Dark/Semi-Sweet Chocolate (55%)
  • 250g Butter
  • 400g Granulated Sugar
  • 200g Eggs (about 4 large eggs)
  • 5g Vanilla Extract (about 1 tsp)
  • 200g Flour
  • 5g Baking Powder (about 1 tsp)
  • 1g Fine Sea Salt (about ¼ tsp)
  • 150g Chopped ‘Galina’ 72% Dark Chocolate
  • 150g Chopped Pecans
Instructions:

  1. Use a scale for precise measurements.
  2. Melt butter and chocolate together in a double boiler, stirring continuously until smooth.
  3. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract until combined.
  4. Pour the egg mixture onto the melted chocolate, stirring slowly to combine.
  5. Add sifted flour and baking powder to the mixture, stirring until just combined.
  6. Gently fold in chopped chocolate, pecans, and salt.
  7. Butter and flour two (8×8 inch) metal pans.
  8. Pour the batter evenly into the prepared pans.
  9. Bake at 170°C/325°F for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs.
  10. Allow the brownies to cool completely in the pans.
  11. Cut each pan into 9 brownies or desired size.
  12. Enjoy!
