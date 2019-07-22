Cardi B lashes out at accusations she’s a ‘rapist’

NOTE: This article contains graphic, sexual language that some readers may find offensive and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Earlier this year a video resurfaced in which Cardi B said she drugged and robbed men for money when she was a stripper.

The Clout rapper is now responding to the backlash again after many people began calling her a “rapist” on social media.

On July 19, Cardi B took to Instagram Live to defend herself against her alleged past.

Cardi B was with her husband Offset in the video and she explained why she is so upset that people are calling her a “rapist.”

“I don’t like when people be trying to call me a rapist or I rape this…I don’t like that sh-t,” the Foreva rapper said. “Because people tried to dig up something and make it something that I didn’t do.”

The 26-year-old rapper clarified that she never raped anyone.

“I never touched nobody, I never f–ked nobody,” Cardi B said. “And rape is when you f–k somebody without their consent or without asking.”

The I Like It rapper did admit to going through her clients’ pockets looking for money but she claims to have never drugged anyone.

“B–ches don’t have to put sh-t in n—a’s drinks, these n—as be going to club getting drunk and getting high,” she said. “I never put s–t in n—as’ drinks.”

“Yeah, I went through n—as’ pockets,” she said. “A lot of you b–ches be going through n—as’ pockets for $40 to catch a cab ’cause a n—a don’t want to give you that. Same s–t. Was I wrong for that? That was wrong, but I never f–kin’ hurt nobody.”

Cardi B went on to say that if she ever hurt someone, she would get beat up for her actions.

“I was one of the most popular strippers in New York,” she said. “If I was to ever harm or put a n—a in a situation, f–k jail, n—as would have cut my face [and] beat my a–.”

When the video first resurfaced in March, she posted a statement on Twitter that she had “very limited options” and needed to do anything to “survive.”

The 26-year-old rapper faced backlash from the Instagram Live video she says is from three years ago. Some on social media criticized the rapper for her admission with the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB in reference to the R. Kelly documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

In the resurfaced video, Cardi B revealed the ways she “survived” before her fame.

“I had to go strip. I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you wanna f–k me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel.’ And I drugged n—as up and I robbed them,” she confessed in the footage. “That’s what I used to do. Nothing was muthaf–kin’ handed to me, my n—a. Nothing!”

“I’m a good-hearted person but I have done some f–ked up s–t. Y’all don’t have to worry about it, y’all don’t gotta tell my story,” she added.

The former stripper clarified her remarks, saying she wasn’t trying to glorify her actions, but felt it was necessary at the time.

Cardi B said the men she spoke about in the video were ones she dated and they were “conscious, willing and aware.”

“I always speak my truth,” the Grammy winner wrote in a statement. “I always own my s–t.”

“I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up,” she began her post. “A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a better living.”

She continued, “I never claim to be a perfect or come from a perfect world wit [sic] a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s–t. I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it. I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options.”

The 26-year-old mother went on to explain that as a “part of hip hop culture,” many celebrities use their upbringings and struggles to “talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are.”

She said she feels “blessed” to have come out of that situation, but also knows that “many women have not.”

“Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive.”

“All I can do now is be a better me for myself, my family and my future,” the former Love and Hip Hop cast member concluded.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.