Cardi B indicted on unspecified charges in connection with alleged strip club fight

Cardi B was indicted by a Queens grand jury on Friday on unspecified charges stemming from a fight at a New York City strip club last August, according to NBC News.

The Press rapper’s case will remain sealed until her arraignment next week on June 25.

Cardi B was arrested late last year and had been facing misdemeanour reckless endangerment and assault charges after allegedly attacking a pair of sisters who bartend at Angels Strip Club on Aug. 29, 2018.

She rejected a plea deal last April to third-degree assault, which would have allowed her to avoid jail time.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

Cardi B had reportedly suspected one of the sisters was having an affair with her husband, Offset.

Her lawyer has said she didn’t harm anybody, but a judge granted an order of protection for the complainants in the case.

Prosecutors told a judge last month that “further investigation necessitated” her case to be presented to a grand jury.

Cardi B told the judge she would not be testifying before the grand jury.

Her next hearing date is Aug. 9.

—With files from the Associated Press