Cardi B turns herself in to police after fight at New York City strip club

Rapper Cardi B was charged on Monday by New York City police after an assault complaint claimed she was involved in a fight at a strip club in August.

A lawyer for Cardi B says the rapper received a summons in connection with a fight at a New York strip club on Aug. 29.

Lawyer Jeff Kern said outside a Queens police station on Monday that he’s “aware of no evidence” that Cardi B “caused anybody any harm.”

He said the 25-year-old rapper, who was nominated for two Grammy awards this year, received the court summons charging “misdemeanors only.”

The Bodak Yellow rapper was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangerment, the New York Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly.

She surrendered to police for an incident that occurred at Angels NYC strip club in the borough of Queens, according to police spokesman Martin Brown, who said the investigation was continuing.

“We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously,” Kern told reporters on Monday.

The New York Post reported that police were investigating Cardi B in connection with an attack on two bartenders at the club because of allegations they had sex with Cardi B’s husband, Offset of the Migos rap group.

The bartenders claimed someone from Cardi B’s entourage threw bottles and chairs at them, causing injuries, the newspaper reported. They have sued the rapper for damages.

Cardi B smiled as she left the police station but did not comment.

The Be Careful rapper was seen entering a police precinct shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Her bodyguards shielded her with black umbrellas.

She is due in court on Oct. 29.

Cardi B made headlines last month after she threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon bash during Fashion Week in New York.

