Nicki Minaj explains her side of the story about Cardi B altercation

WARNING: This story contains graphic language

After footage of a physical altercation between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B from Harper’s Bazaar’s Icon party was released over the weekend, Minaj took to her Beats One radio show Queen Radio on Sept. 10 to explain the situation in her own words.

Minaj and Cardi B had in incident Friday night that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party, leaving Cardi B with a mark on her head.

In one of several videos posted to social media, Cardi B, wearing a red dress, can be seen lunging towards Minaj before throwing a shoe at the rapper as their security teams break it up.

Minaj was quiet after the incident but Cardi B posted about the altercation on Instagram.

“I’ve let a lot of s**t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat,” Cardi B wrote. “You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f**kin with them!! I let you talk big s**t about me!!”

Minaj, joined by DJ Funkmaster Flex in the studio, publicly addressed the dispute with Cardi B.

The Barbie Dreams rapper started off the show by calling rapper 6ix9ine, who made a point about how people “can’t compare who been in the game 10 years plus” to someone who just started their career.

Minaj then played a recording of Cardi B from an interview with Fader, in which Cardi B says, “Nothing is off limits. I hate when some people come at me like, ‘Why you coming at kids for?’ I’m my mother’s baby.”

“The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and humiliating to go through a bunch of upper-echelon people who have their lives together,” Minaj began. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I was mortified. I could not believe how humiliating it all felt because of how we made ourselves look.”

“I would never talk about anyone’s child or anyone’s parenting,” she continued. “And it’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy… I am not a clown. That’s clown s**t. Telling the world that someone said something so you don’t look dumb is clown s**t.”

Minaj said that Cardi B’s claims that she talked negatively about her daughter, Kulture, Cardi B’s parenting or stopping Cardi B’s paycheques are false.

“You knew that when that footage came out you would look dumb,” she said, explaining why Cardi B would make up the accusation of Minaj talking about her child. “I didn’t even feel the need to defend myself that night. …She has built her career off of sympathy and payola. I saw someone’s publicist write a lot of lies about me. If I were to tell you the real thing about some of these people, you would be on the floor.”

After Minaj played a song, she returned and brought on a woman who claimed Cardi B called her dead child a monkey on Instagram.

“In 2014 she had posted an Instagram video, before she got on Love & Hip-Hop, and she made a video talking about her teeth. She said she wouldn’t get them done. I commented telling her to get them done. She came to my profile and must’ve read my bio and came back at me saying, ‘That’s why you shouldn’t have been on drugs maybe your kid would be alive.’ She called him a monkey,” Clarissa explained.

Minaj also referenced two women who are reportedly planning to sue Cardi B for allegedly ordering physical attacks on them.

Minaj went on to call out Cardi B on her former use of the word “roaches” to refer to darker skinned black women.

The Monster rapper then suggested that Cardi B could be suffering from postpartum depression, saying, “Let’s get up a 1-800 number for postpartum depression.”

“The Lord gave you a blessing with a bundle of joy and the only thing on your mind was to attack people and to stop their bags,” Minaj said.

She continued: “You’re angry, and you’re sad, get this woman some f**king help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

A person who witnessed the incident who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj’s security guards intervened.

Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward Minaj and being held back at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party Friday night. Cardi B reportedly threw one of her shoes at Minaj. Another video shows the platinum rapper being escorted out of the event by security.

Cardi B, wearing a voluminous red Dolce & Gabanna gown, was seen leaving the party with what appeared to be a bump on her head. She was barefoot.

Cardi B has not addressed Minaj’s Queen Radio episode as of this writing.

—With files from the Associated Press