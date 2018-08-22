Nicki Minaj, Future abruptly cancel North American tour

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Nicki Minaj and Future have cancelled the entire North American leg of their joint tour, “NICKIHNDRXX Tour.”

According to an announcement from Live Nation, Minaj has “decided to re-evaluate elements of production” and Future will no longer be part of the North American run.

“Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run,” the press release reads. “Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon.”

The tour was set to kick off Sept. 23 in Washington, D.C., but now the tour will start in Europe on Feb. 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany.

The bulk of the postponed shows were in the U.S. and there were two Canadian shows planned: Toronto on Oct. 1 at the Scotiabank Arena and Vancouver on Nov. 13 at the Rogers Arena.

Tour opener 6ix9ine is not mentioned in the press release, so he will likely be unaffected by the changes.

The European leg of the tour continues through March 28, when the Barbie Dreams rapper is scheduled to perform in Geneva, Switzerland.

New North American dates will be announced at a later date.

The announcement of the cancellation comes shortly after Page Six published a report with an unnamed source with LiveNation who said Minaj is “spiraling out of control” and the tour is in danger of being cancelled.

“Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist,” the source said. “These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.”

The reports of low sales come after Minaj accused Travis Scott of using his girlfriend Kylie Jenner to promote his new album Astroworld on Sunday. Minaj’s album, Queen, was released on August 10.

Minaj claimed that Jenner — who included a link to Scott’s album on an Instagram post saying that she and the couple’s daughter would be joining the Sicko Mode rapper on tour — was a huge factor behind the success of the album.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. Lol. Im actually laughing,” Minaj wrote on Sunday.

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Minaj went on to write about Scott’s high sales, suggesting they come from the fact he’s selling album bundles online, which include merchandise and tour “season passes” that give fans priority venue entry and discounts.

Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Minaj doubled down on her criticism of Scott on Tuesday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Beats 1.

Minaj said, “What we’re not gonna do is have that Auto-Tune man selling f**king sweaters telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f**king didn’t. You stupid f**k. You got your f**king homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the f**k off.”

Later she added, “When [Scott] realized that Queen was about to [be] the No. 1 album in America, he and his label decided to have Kylie and baby Stormi put up a tour pass … He had her post and say, ‘Hey, me and Stormi can’t wait to see y’all.’ How are you selling something that does not have anything to do with your album but it is being counted on Billboard as album sales?”