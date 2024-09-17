Menu

Entertainment

Vancouver-based musician Colin James injured in U.S. crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 6:52 pm
1 min read
Vancouver-based musician Colin James was forced to postpone the rest of his tour after he was involved in an accident in the United States.

In an update posted on his social media page, his team said that James was in an accident on Sunday afternoon.

“He’s recovering and doing well, but due to his injuries, he won’t be able to continue on the rest of his U.S. tour,” the update states.

“He’s sorry he won’t be able to play these shows, and looks forward to coming back another time soon.”

Anyone with tickets should request a refund from their point of purchase.

James played at the Niagara Falls Blues Festival in New York on Saturday night and was due to play at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, N.H., on Monday night.

His team did not say where the accident happened.

James was born in Regina but is now based in Vancouver.

