Sarah McLachlan stamp to be unveiled in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan and the head of Canada Post are expected to unveil a stamp in her honour.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Vancouver on Tuesday at the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which was established in 2002 to offer inclusive and barrier-free access to music education for youth.

The B.C.-based singer-songwriter is a Grammy and Juno Award-winner and has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

10:28 Extended: One-on-one with Sarah McLachlan

She previously earned a place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2017 and was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada in 1999.

Story continues below advertisement

McLachlan has spent the summer performing the 30th anniversary tour of her breakout album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy.

The 30-stop North America tour, which began in May, is scheduled to wrap up in Victoria in November.