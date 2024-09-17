Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Sarah McLachlan stamp to be unveiled in Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
Sarah McLachlan talks early career and the importance of music education
In a sit down interview with Sarah McLachlan, community reporter Michael Newman discusses the evolution of McLachlan's successful career and how her music school in Mt. Pleasant is helping to change the lives of kids in their community – Dec 3, 2018
Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan and the head of Canada Post are expected to unveil a stamp in her honour.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Vancouver on Tuesday at the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which was established in 2002 to offer inclusive and barrier-free access to music education for youth.

The B.C.-based singer-songwriter is a Grammy and Juno Award-winner and has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

Extended: One-on-one with Sarah McLachlan
She previously earned a place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2017 and was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada in 1999.

McLachlan has spent the summer performing the 30th anniversary tour of her breakout album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy.

The 30-stop North America tour, which began in May, is scheduled to wrap up in Victoria in November.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

