Corus Entertainment introduces 2 new networks, highlighting home and food

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready, Canada: Corus Entertainment is getting set to launch two all-new, Canadian-owned lifestyle networks, chock-full of everything to satisfy and sate both your design palettes and your culinary palates.

Coming this winter, and designed specifically for Canadian audiences, are the Flavour Network and Home Network, each bringing a slate of exclusive content to the screen featuring new voices and formats as well as familiar faces from proven hits.

Home Network promises to deliver the feeling of “home” beyond four walls with inspiring storytelling, while Flavour Network will provide a fresh take on all things food.

“When the opportunity presented itself to renovate Canadian lifestyle TV, we were pretty excited because it meant building even better networks for our audiences,” Troy Reeb, Co-CEO of Corus Entertainment, told Global News.

“These fresher, younger networks allow us to shake away the old handcuffs and create two amazing, distinctively Canadian brands that reward the same large and loyal audience bases with the best content in the country, all while adding exciting new ideas.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Troy Reeb, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Corus Entertainment. Corus Entertainment

Canadian content will drive programming across both networks, with more than 110 hours of premium original content confirmed for 2025/2026, including six titles currently in production.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Corus Studios titles originally slated for Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada will air on the new lifestyle networks, including new seasons of Scott’s Vacation House Rules, Pamela’s Garden of Eden and Renovation Resort.

Top Chef Canada has been greenlit for Season 12 to air exclusively on Flavour Network and new seasons of The Great Chocolate Showdown and Carnival Eats will also join the 2025 lineup, along with Season 1 of Pamela Anderson’s Pamela’s Cooking with Love.

View image in full screen The cast of ‘Top Chef Canada,’ Season 11. Corus Entertainment

Viewers will also be treated to brand-new shows from a mix of new and adored stars, including Building Baeumler with Bryan and Sarah Baeumler and Rentovation with Natalie Chong.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Bryan and Sarah Baeumler will star in ‘Building Baeumler’ on the Home Network. Corus Entertainment

On the food side, the Flavour Network will tempt your tastebuds with a new menu consisting of Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall, Adam Richman Eats Britain, and Andi Oliver’s Fabulous Feasts.

Chef icon Gordon Ramsay finds a new seat at the table in Canada with Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars and Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, airing exclusively on Flavour Network. Great British Menu, The Great American Recipe, Morimoto’s Sushi Master and many more will also join the network.

“These are new brands but in many ways they’re not that new. They’re from us after all – Corus, the proven expert in lifestyle,” said Reeb.

“These brands have many of the same big hits, and the same programming experts building the schedules. You know us, you trust us, and while the names may be changing, Home Network and Flavour Network offer viewers the same premium Canadian lifestyle programming that they’ve come to know and love from Corus.”

Story continues below advertisement

Additional programming details and shows will be announced later this year, as well as the official launch of HomeNetwork.ca and FlavourNetwork.ca.

—

Flavour Network and Home Network will replace the current channel position of Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada in 2025. Customers can contact their service provider for more details.

The networks will be available for free preview for two months, from Jan. 3 to Feb. 28, 2025. Viewers will also be able to stream full episodes from both networks on STACKTV.

For more information, visit Corus Entertainment’s website.

Global News, Flavour Network and Home Network are all properties of Corus Entertainment.