Nicki Minaj, Cardi B involved in altercation at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were involved in an altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, an event taking place as part of New York Fashion Week on Friday.

Cardi B could be seen with a lump on her forehead at an event where videos circulating on social media showed her launching herself toward someone before she was pulled away.

Shouts of “fight” and “that’s Cardi B, there’s a fight” could be heard in a video that Reuters captured at the event.

The video showed a crowd gathering on a second-floor balcony.

The video later showed Cardi B walking escorted by two men, the lump visible on her forehead.

Coverage of Nicki Minaj on Globalnews.ca:

Another video, which was captured by Cosmopolitan, showed Cardi B removing a shoe as a crowd surrounded her.

Someone on the video could be heard shouting expletives as that happened.

WATCH: June 2018 — Cardi B is pregnant

The NYPD told People that no arrests had been made at the scene, and that the incident had ended.

The altercation came after a series of exchanges between the pair that were recounted by Billboard. amid allegations that they’re carrying on a rivalry.

Cardi B issued the following post on Instagram on the same night the latest altercation took place:

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press