Cardi B cancels shows to ‘fully recover’ from plastic surgery

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.

Cardi B has cancelled and postponed some shows due to doctors’ orders.

The 26-year-old rapper postponed her show in El Paso, Texas, scheduled for May 21, due to “circumstances beyond her control.”

The Wish Wish rapper also cancelled her upcoming performance at Maryland’s 92Q Spring Bling Festival, which takes place on the May 24 weekend. The show has now been postponed until early September.

READ MORE: Cardi B reacts to claims she drugged and robbed men

Cardi B’s reps confirm that the rapper was “overzealous in getting back to work” and that “she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery.”

“Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body, and she has been given strict doctors’ orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May,” her rep said in a statement.

WATCH: Offset announces album release with video of Cardi B giving birth

The statement continues: “She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.”

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj responds after cancelling France show, fans chant ‘Cardi B’

On May 5, Cardi B revealed to the crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival that she recently had liposuction.

“I have some news for y’all,” she said. “I should have cancelled today… I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f**k up my lipo. But b**ch I’m still gonna get my motherf**king money back, let’s go.”

The La Modela rapper told E! News that she told her fans about the plastic surgery because “I don’t like lying about things.”

She continued: “Like when you see somebody that had lipo, you think that they just go into the doctor’s and, like, boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it’s actually like a very long process, recovery. It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months.”

“The stages are very frustrating,” she said. “Sometimes, it gets a little bit discouraging. You have to get your massages all the time. And sometimes, it might not come out like you wanted it to be. But right now, I’m actually enjoying it.”

WATCH: Cardi B makes a grand entrance at the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet with Offset

Cardi B said that she’s “always had abs.”

“What I don’t like is people who are like, ‘She did ab (etching).’ And it’s like, no, no, no,” she said. “I always had abs and I’m a very skinny person so when they’re taking extra fat out and your skin is tightening more, like my bones actually show more.”

In August, Cardi B mentioned that she had thought about liposuction after giving birth to her first child, Kulture.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach … I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

READ MORE: Veld 2019: Cardi B, Skrillex, Tiesto to play Toronto-area festival

During the beginning of May, the Backin’ It Up rapper revealed that she had a second breast augmentation while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she said. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? (When) your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f**ked me up. She did. She so did.”

It is currently unclear if Cardi B will still be taking part in the Veld 2019 music festival, Toronto’s biggest EDM festival, which takes place from Aug. 3 to 4 at Downsview Park.