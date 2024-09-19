Menu

Canada

Hot Docs says it’s reopening theatre on a limited basis, searching for new leader

By Alex Nino Gheciu The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2024 6:05 pm
1 min read
The beleaguered Hot Docs Film Festival says it will reopen its flagship Toronto theatre on a limited basis as it embarks on a search for a new leader this fall.

Canada’s largest documentary film festival says the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema will open for third-party rentals and select partner screening events later this month.

The festival says it will gradually welcome back staff who were temporarily laid off over the summer after the theatre was shuttered in May due to “urgent financial challenges.”

Get breaking National news

Hot Docs says it will also be seeking a new executive director with leadership experience in the Canadian non-profit arts sector.

The organization’s president Marie Nelson stepped down in July after just one year in the role.

Nelson faced much criticism during her post at Hot Docs, with some observers questioning her commitment to the organization given that her primary residence was in the U.S.

Hot Docs says it has been addressing its deficit by implementing plans to streamline the organization, cut operating costs and prioritize core programming and strategy initiatives.

The struggling organization is currently led by interim executive director Janice Dawe and managing director Heidi Tao Yang.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

