Canada is launching a new panel on preventative cancer screenings

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The federal government has launched a new advisory committee on preventive health care to provide guidelines on screening for things like cervical and breast cancer.

It replaces a task force that was suspended in March 2025 following controversy over its decision not to recommend breast cancer screening for women under age 50.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Experts, including the Canadian Cancer Society, recommended at the time lowering the age for mammograms to 40.

In a statement, the group Dense Breasts Canada says it welcomes the new group and urges it to act quickly to update the guidelines.

The 14-member committee is being led by Dr. David Keegan, a family doctor and medical professor at the University of Calgary.

The federal government says the committee’s membership includes diverse expertise and backgrounds.