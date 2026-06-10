Canada is launching a new panel on preventative cancer screenings

The federal government has launched a new advisory committee on preventive health care to provide guidelines on screening for things like cervical and breast cancer.
It replaces a task force that was suspended in March 2025 following controversy over its decision not to recommend breast cancer screening for women under age 50.
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Experts, including the Canadian Cancer Society, recommended at the time lowering the age for mammograms to 40.
In a statement, the group Dense Breasts Canada says it welcomes the new group and urges it to act quickly to update the guidelines.
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The 14-member committee is being led by Dr. David Keegan, a family doctor and medical professor at the University of Calgary.
The federal government says the committee’s membership includes diverse expertise and backgrounds.
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