Metallica announces world tour, Toronto the only Canadian stop

Metallica has announced dates and cities for its M72 World Tour with 21 North American shows next year, including two shows in Toronto — the only Canadian stop.

Toronto will see Metallica perform on April 24 and April 26, 2025 at the Rogers Centre.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., with pre-sales happening a few days earlier on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, according to Ticketmaster.

Several other shows will take place across the U.S. from April, May and June. The full list is below.

Metallica’s record-breaking M72 World Tour is being extended into its third year. The tour opened in April 2023 in Amsterdam.

“The M72 World Tour’s 2025 itinerary will continue the hallowed No Repeat Weekend tradition, with each night of the two-show stands featuring entirely different setlists and support lineups,” said Live Nation Canada in a press release on Thursday.

Live Nation said support on M72’s 2025 North American run will come from Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies and Ice Nine Kills. Toronto’s shows will see all performers over the two days. Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies are scheduled for the April 24 show and Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills are scheduled for the second show on April 26, 2025.

The M72 2025 tour will see the popular American rock band return to Australia and New Zealand as well.

Metallica’s M72 World Tour – North America 2025 dates and cities:

April 12 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds

April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *

April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +

May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *

May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +

May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *

May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +

May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *

May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *

May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *

June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +

June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *

June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium +

June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium *

June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +

June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support