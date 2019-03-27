Cardi B reacts to claims she drugged and robbed men

NOTE: This article contains graphic, sexual language that some readers may find offensive and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Cardi B is trying to clarify herself after a video resurfaced online where the Clout rapper said she drugged and robbed men for money.

She posted a statement Tuesday on Twitter that she had “very limited options” and needed to do anything to “survive.”

The 26-year-old rapper is facing backlash from the Instagram Live video she says is from three years ago. Some on social media have criticized the rapper for her admission with the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB in reference to the R. Kelly documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

In the resurfaced video, Cardi B revealed the ways she “survived” before her fame.

“I had to go strip. I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you wanna f**k me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel.’ And I drugged n*gg*s up and I robbed them,” she confessed in the footage. “That’s what I used to do. Nothing was muthaf**kin’ handed to me, my n*gg*. Nothing!”

“I’m a good-hearted person but I have done some f**ked up s**t. Y’all don’t have to worry about it, y’all don’t gotta tell my story,” she added.

The former stripper is now clarifying her remarks, saying she wasn’t trying to glorify her actions, but felt it was necessary at the time.

Cardi B says the men she spoke about in the video were ones she dated and they were “conscious, willing and aware.”

“I always speak my truth,” the Grammy winner wrote in a statement. “I always own my s**t.”

“I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up,” she began her post. “A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a better living.”

She continued, “I never claim to be a perfect or come from a perfect world wit [sic] a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s**t. I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it. I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options.”

The 26-year-old mother went on to explain that as a “part of hip hop culture,” many celebrities use their upbringings and struggles to “talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are.”

She said she feels “blessed” to have come out of that situation, but also knows that “many women have not.”

“Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what U had to do to survive.”

“All I can do now is be a better me for myself, my family and my future,” the former Love and Hip Hop cast member concluded.

When the video first resurfaced on March 24, Cardi B took to Twitter to say, “When they try to cancel me on Twitter and Instagram,” and attached a video clip.

She sent a follow-up tweet after, saying, “Okay I’m off Twitter for a few days. [kiss emoji] Have fun.”

On March 25, the Thotiana Remix rapper tweeted, “IM THAT BITCH THEY LOVE TO HATE,IM THAT BITCH THEY HATE TO LOVE and I love it.”

